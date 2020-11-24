Bruce Furniture and Floor Covering helps support Make-A-Wish Nebraska

Bruce Furniture and Floor Covering presented Make-A-Wish Nebraska with a check for $25,610.75 last week, according to a press release.

Throughout October, the company kicked off its 43rd anniversary with a special anniversary sale and pledged to donate 5% of all furniture and mattress sales to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Bruce Furniture has five locations in Hastings, Holdrege, Alliance, North Platte and Kearney.

The money will be used to help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses here in Nebraska.

“We are very appreciative of Bruce Furniture and Floor Covering for picking Make-A-Wish Nebraska as their benefiting charity this past October,” said Brigette Young, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Nebraska, said in a press release. “Thanks to wonderful partners like Bruce Furniture and Floor Covering, we’re able to continue to fulfil our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.”