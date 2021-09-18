'Budget season' wraps up with North Platte Airport Authority expected to pass budget at Monday's meeting

North Platte’s 2021-22 local government “budget season” will wrap up Monday when the North Platte Airport Authority holds its delayed budget hearing and vote.
That will complete a bookend of sorts for Lee Bird Field’s governing board, which will roll its official budget actions into its regular 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting in the airport conference room.
Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said the authority’s property tax request hasn’t changed from the draft airport leaders presented to the City Council Aug. 3.
That opened the annual seven-week process of setting budgets and tax rates for the eight local governments serving North Platte property owners.
The council approved the Airport Authority’s tax request and projected tax rate at its special budget meeting Sept. 9. State law requires the city to approve and collect airport taxes along with its own.
The airport board had planned to adopt its budget Aug. 30. That was postponed to account for changes after the council meeting and advertise the board’s hearing in accordance with state legal deadlines, Seafeldt said.
The airport budget would raise authorized spending in all funds by 15% to almost $4.64 million. That would continue a longtime up-and-down pattern largely driven by federal airport aid.
Despite that increase, the budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 would be roughly half the $9.28 million the Airport Authority board approved just two years ago.
Seafeldt and airport board Chairman Mike Jacobson said the airport budget’s size depends on which improvement projects and equipment purchases the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to fund that fiscal year.
In most cases, the FAA provides 90% of the funding for those projects. The Airport Authority issues general obligation bonds to cover its 10% local share, which it repays through property taxes, Jacobson said.
Even with its projected 2021-22 budget increase, the Airport Authority’s property tax request dropped by 0.2% from $1.12 million to $1.11 million.
The airport’s property tax rate will dip from 6.87 cents to 6.85 cents per $100 of taxable value, based on the council’s Sept. 9 tax-setting vote.
Expansion of the airport’s apron — again, with 90% FAA funding — will be the major project taken on in the new fiscal year, Seafeldt told the City Council last month.
The apron work would prepare for a future new Lee Bird Field terminal under a nearly finished 20-year master plan, he said.
Between regular aid and special COVID-19 assistance, the federal government is covering the master plan’s entire $313,500 cost, he added.