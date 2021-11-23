Buffalo Bill Kiwanis present donations to 17 North Platte-area nonprofits

» Pasta for Pantries

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

» Goodfellow Shoe Fund

» Gift of Hope

» Fellowship of Christian Athletes

» Community Connections

» Lincoln County CASA

» Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center

» Maniohuta Archery Range

» Salvation Army of North Platte

» Lincoln County Historical Society.

“All we want to be able to do is help,” Lindemeier said. “It really comes down to that every dollar counts and these people are very appreciative.

“We know how hard they work in the community and that they’re bettering society with their organizations. We just want to be able to help them continue that.”

The organizations all impact children in some way, which is the focus of the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis. The group has built three playgrounds locally over the years, including the one that was dedicated at Iron Horse Park in May.