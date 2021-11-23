Buffalo Bill Kiwanis present donations to 17 North Platte-area nonprofits

Seventeen local nonprofits got a financial boost Tuesday afternoon.
Each organization received $100 to $250 from the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis during a check presentation at the group’s regular meeting in a Great Plains Health conference room.
That increased the Kiwanis total contributions to the community to $11,742 in a year in which the group’s fundraising abilities took a hit because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s down about 50% (against normal years),” former Kiwanis president and current member Bob Lindemeier said. “I know in the past we’ve given over $20,000 to the community. So this was a substantial reduction.
“We weren’t able to do our ‘Peanut Days,’ which has been a staple of our fundraising,” Lindemeier said. “We were able to do a few projects (this year) but not like what we have done in the past.”
The recipients of Tuesday’s donations were:
» Women’s Resource Center of North Platte
» North Platte Kids Klub
» Rape/Domestic Abuse Program
» TeamMates Mentoring program
» The Connection Homeless Shelter
» L2 for Kids
» Pasta for Pantries
» North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
» Goodfellow Shoe Fund
» Gift of Hope
» Fellowship of Christian Athletes
» Community Connections
» Lincoln County CASA
» Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center
» Maniohuta Archery Range
» Salvation Army of North Platte
» Lincoln County Historical Society.
“All we want to be able to do is help,” Lindemeier said. “It really comes down to that every dollar counts and these people are very appreciative.
“We know how hard they work in the community and that they’re bettering society with their organizations. We just want to be able to help them continue that.”
The organizations all impact children in some way, which is the focus of the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis. The group has built three playgrounds locally over the years, including the one that was dedicated at Iron Horse Park in May.
The group also donated to the construction of the North Platte Community Build Playground that was completed at Centennial Park this fall.