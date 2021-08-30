Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area master plan meeting rescheduled

A meeting about the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area draft master plan has been rescheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 23.

The public meeting will be via Zoom. Participants will be required to register at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is developing a master plan to improve the two state parks in North Platte. The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that enhance the experience for future visitors. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered around the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home — Scout’s Rest Ranch.

The public meeting will consist of a presentation of several potential development design concepts for the historical park and recreation area. Attendees can provide feedback on several proposed development ideas, which are unique to each park area.