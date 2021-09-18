Buffalo Bill Ranch unveils plaque honoring National Historic Landmark designation

Despite his 1896 co-founding of Cody, Wyoming, Cody kept his primary home base at the North Platte ranch until 1911. He secretly sold it that year to Gordon “Pawnee Bill” Lillie, his last Wild West partner, to help cover his mounting debts. The sale wasn’t made public until 1913.

An Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office inquiry about naming Lillie’s own ranch a National Historic Landmark — as yet unsuccessful — paved the way for Scout’s Rest to win that honor first.

An investigating team led by Colorado State University faculty members Hannah Braun and Janet Ore determined that Scout’s Rest is “the best property associated with the Wild West Show movement,” according to the team’s Park Service nomination.

Scout’s Rest passed through several owners until its 1927 sale to Kuhlmann. His family lived for many years in Cody’s opulent but declining Second Empire mansion before selling it to the state.

The Kuhlmanns “said, ‘Hey, we respect and understand what this is, and we want it to mean something,’” Hanover said.

The latest honor for Scout’s Rest is appropriate when one considers Cody’s deep attachment to Nebraska and North Platte, Omaha author Jeff Barnes said in a morning presentation in the ranch’s horse barn.