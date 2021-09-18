Buffalo Bill Ranch unveils plaque honoring National Historic Landmark designation

Call it a 60-year-old investment made good.
William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch, already a Nebraska state park and National Register of Historic Places property, unveiled Saturday its newest bronze plaque honoring its new status as a National Historic Landmark.
It being a Nebraska football Saturday — with ancient rival Oklahoma as the opponent — only a couple dozen people attended the afternoon ceremony celebrating the latest recognition of Cody’s 1886-1911 ranch.
But elsewhere on the grounds, North Platte’s long-reigning tourism icon was drawing rave reviews from out-of-state visitors like Dinesh and Anne Norman of Chicago.
The Normans and their 3-year-old twins, Stellen and Zoe, pulled off Interstate 80 after seeing signs advertising Scout’s Rest on their way back home from Seattle.
“We just love stories of the West,” said Anne Norman, adding she appreciated the park’s wide-open areas for the twins to run around. “We saw this and decided to stop. It exceeds our expectations.”
Bob Hanover, assistant division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, made sure Saturday that those who first secured Scout’s Rest against the ravages of time received proper honor.
His dedicatory remarks paid tribute to the family of the late ranch owner Henry Kuhlmann — who still raise cattle on Cody land next door — and their 1961 sale of the ranch’s 25-acre heart after a Lincoln County Historical Society fund drive matched a $37,500 appropriation from the Legislature.
Scout’s Rest, subsequently restored and opened in 1965 as Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, “is really what it is today because of community, because of people,” Hanover said after park Superintendent Adam Jones unveiled the plaque and its handsome red-and-white wooden mount.
The success of decades of historic preservation, Hanover added, was confirmed by the U.S. National Park Service’s January announcement that Cody’s ranch had received National Historic Landmark status.
Agency officials said “the environment, the look of it, the feel of it is very much like it would have been in Bill’s day,” Hanover said.
The landmark designation applies to the 8.25 acres of the historical park, which adjoins Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area along the North Platte River.
The Park Service, which also oversees the National Register, added Scout’s Rest in 1978 to the latter list that now includes some 96,000 properties nationwide.
But only about 2,600 of those also have been named National Historic Landmarks. Each “represents an outstanding aspect of American history and culture,” according to a Park Service website on the program.
Cody, who arrived at nearby Fort McPherson in 1869 and planted his family in North Platte in 1878, established Scout’s Rest three years after launching “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West” from the city in 1883.
Despite his 1896 co-founding of Cody, Wyoming, Cody kept his primary home base at the North Platte ranch until 1911. He secretly sold it that year to Gordon “Pawnee Bill” Lillie, his last Wild West partner, to help cover his mounting debts. The sale wasn’t made public until 1913.
An Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office inquiry about naming Lillie’s own ranch a National Historic Landmark — as yet unsuccessful — paved the way for Scout’s Rest to win that honor first.
An investigating team led by Colorado State University faculty members Hannah Braun and Janet Ore determined that Scout’s Rest is “the best property associated with the Wild West Show movement,” according to the team’s Park Service nomination.
Scout’s Rest passed through several owners until its 1927 sale to Kuhlmann. His family lived for many years in Cody’s opulent but declining Second Empire mansion before selling it to the state.
The Kuhlmanns “said, ‘Hey, we respect and understand what this is, and we want it to mean something,’” Hanover said.
The latest honor for Scout’s Rest is appropriate when one considers Cody’s deep attachment to Nebraska and North Platte, Omaha author Jeff Barnes said in a morning presentation in the ranch’s horse barn.
Barnes, who wrote the 2014 book “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill: Forts, Fights & Other Sites,” said Cody called his Wild West show — inspired by his July 4, 1882, “Old Glory Blowout” in North Platte — “a thoroughbred Nebraska story.”
“Bill was intensely proud of his home state,” he said. In Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, which lasted until 1913, “he wanted to show what Nebraska was as a really exciting place to be.”
North Platte’s Wild West Arena, which also stands on former Scout’s Rest land, now stands between the park and the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard.
But in the show’s heyday, U.P. passengers had a clear view from the tracks to Scout’s Rest a mile to the north, Barnes said.
“You didn’t have to ask where Cody’s ranch was,” he said. “You just had to look out across the Plains.”