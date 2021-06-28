 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bill scavenger hunt runs through Wednesday
North Platte’s most famous resident is “hiding” all over town, and Buffalo Bill hunters still have a couple of days to compete for prizes by finding him.

Forms listing locations for the “Where’s Buffalo Bill” scavenger hunt can be picked up at Fort Cody, Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, the North Platte Public Library or Scout’s Rest Ranch. Wednesday is the deadline for entries to be dropped off at Fort Cody, 221 Halligan Drive.

Three prize winners will be chosen in a drawing at 1 p.m. Thursday at Fort Cody.

For more information, call Vicki McCarty, 308-534-9553 or 308-539-4143.

