Buffalo Bill State Ranch Historical Park to host Flag Day ceremony

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park will hold a Flag Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the park at 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.

Several historical flags from throughout U.S. history will also be on display, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a flier.

Information on the history and past celebrations of Flag Day also will be available, the commission said.

A valid Nebraska park permit is required to attend. Daily permits may be bought via pay boxes in the east parking lot or inside or outside William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s mansion. Annual permits also are sold inside the mansion.

Daily permits cost $6 for vehicles licensed in Nebraska and $8 for nonresident vehicles. Annual permits cost $31 and $46 respectively, with duplicate annual permits sold for $16 and $23.50.