 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bill State Ranch Historical Park to host Flag Day ceremony
0 comments

Buffalo Bill State Ranch Historical Park to host Flag Day ceremony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buffalo Bill Ranch celebrates 50 years

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of Buffalo Bill’s Ranch State Historical Park on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. There will be many events and history for all.

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park will hold a Flag Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the park at 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road.

Several historical flags from throughout U.S. history will also be on display, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a flier.

Information on the history and past celebrations of Flag Day also will be available, the commission said.

A valid Nebraska park permit is required to attend. Daily permits may be bought via pay boxes in the east parking lot or inside or outside William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s mansion. Annual permits also are sold inside the mansion.

Daily permits cost $6 for vehicles licensed in Nebraska and $8 for nonresident vehicles. Annual permits cost $31 and $46 respectively, with duplicate annual permits sold for $16 and $23.50.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are aliens not coming to Earth because of the cost?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News