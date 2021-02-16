Built from the ground up, Lincoln County Community Development Corp. celebrates 25 years

The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. celebrates 25 years of service to the community this year.
Executive Director Carol Bodeen said the organization has grown significantly in offering affordable housing choices in North Platte.
“We’re just excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this organization,” Bodeen said. “Just as we are doing currently and they were doing then, assessing housing needs in North Platte.”
In the mid-1990s, Bodeen said, a housing study was done by the North Platte Chamber, DEVCO and the city of North Platte.
“They realized as a result of the study that there was a need for affordable housing in North Platte,” Bodeen said, “but there was no organization that focused on that.”
She said other organizations in the state, such as NeighborWorks in Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha, developed affordable housing as nonprofits.
“The powers that be (in North Platte) at that time did their research and formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (in 1996) that would focus solely on doing affordable housing projects in North Platte and Lincoln County,” Bodeen said. “That’s how the organization was born, and the first office space was in the chamber offices.”
Moraine Taylor-Davis was the first director.
Bodeen said there was controversy over funds that were supposed to go to the Golden Spike Tower but went to the LCCDC during the early days.
“No money was ever lost, but the organization had kind of a rocky start because of that,” Bodeen said.
In the midst of that difficult time, Nancy Striebel took over as executive director. At that time, $86,505 that was supposed to have been held for the Golden Spike was spent by the LCCDC. Once the mistake was discovered, according to Telegraph stories, the problem was resolved.
From a 2005 Telegraph story: “When I was hired, they said you are going to focus on housing,” Striebel said. “The Spike is not yours.”
And, Bodeen said, Striebel did focus on the organization.
“She really, I believe, was the one who built the organization,” Bodeen said. “She had to dig it out of its hole and then bring it forward.
“For a while, she not only had a new organization in town, but it carried a bad reputation for a while as well, through no fault of her own or of the organization.”
Some of the major projects that have been accomplished over the years are the building of the Pacific Place Apartments, The Village at North Platte and the development of Parkland Estates, off West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard, Bodeen said.
As a nonprofit, the organization could apply for funds through the Department of Economic Development, Bodeen said, and “they could then work with the developer to make projects like that feasible and to be able to offer affordable rentals.”
The owner-occupied rehabilitation program is another aspect of the LCCDC, Bodeen said.
“It’s the kind of nuts-and-bolts work of the organization,” Bodeen said. “That’s up to $25,000 that would help a homeowner with air conditioning, or furnace or windows, things to make the house safe and up to code, energy efficient.”
The program has been in place off and on through the life of the organization, Bodeen said.
“The program of the last 10 years or so that’s been more prolific is the demo/reconstruction program,” Bodeen said. “That started from a conversation with Dave Hahn from the city building department. We were able to get grant funding to acquire these condemned properties and then partner with the city.”
She said the city budgets funding each year toward demolition.
“We do the work, we buy the property, we do the inspections, we get it all ready, we get it demolished, and the city will reimburse us for either some or all of that cost,” Bodeen said. Then LCCDC applies for grants of matching funds to build a new house on the property.
“With the cost of new construction, it would be very difficult to build a house on those lots and sell it to a first-time homebuyer without the grant funding that we are able to use to help to subsidize that,” Bodeen said.
Most of that funding comes through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which is funded through the Documentary Stamp Tax.
“The organization grew from a little office in the chamber to where we are now in our 25th year in our own office space,” Bodeen said. LCCDC recently moved to 303 S. Jeffers St.
To help with the monthly cash flow and assist its long-term sustainability, the LCCDC has developed rental properties as well.
“Something has to pay the salaries and we’re able to take a portion of those grants to put toward our operating costs, to administer those grants that have been behind all of this construction and programs,” Bodeen said. “That can change year to year, so by having rental income, we are able to have a little bit more of a monthly cash flow.”
She said the rentals are rented to low- to moderate-income people and usually below market rate.
“So many of the people who purchase our homes or live in our rentals work for the railroad,” Bodeen said, “they work for the Walmart Distribution Center, they work for the hospital, they work at the Postal Service, construction. We really feel like these are true workforce people.”
She said not all of the workforce can afford a $250,000 home.
“We are able to offer rent at $700 per month or less,” Bodeen said. “The new homes that we’ve been building, the last couple have sold for $129,000 and that’s a 1,200-square-foot home.”
Those homes can cost $140,000 to $150,000 to build, but LCCDC programs offset some of the developer’s costs.
“It’s another home added to the city’s housing inventory that is new and clean and affordable for someone to be able to move right into,” Bodeen said.
Bodeen said she has a lot of satisfaction in this position.
“I love the fact that the result of our work is tangible,” Bodeen said. “It’s tangible in that you can drive around town and you can see the structures that have been built.
“You can look at a picture of what used to be there and see what’s there now. You can see a family putting in the yard and making it their home.”
There are accountability factors in place and many of the homeowners report back to the LCCDC annually.
“Year after year I get to see some of those people come back in and hear how much they appreciate the work that was done to help them,” Bodeen said. “That’s the other aspect that’s rewarding in this, because you’re having a positive impact on people’s lives.”
Bodeen said the majroity of funding is received through competitive grants awarded through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and additional support over the years has been received from First National Bank of Omaha-North Platte; Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation; Nebraska Investment Finance Authority and Nebraska Housing Developers Association.
Information about LCCDC’s programs can be found at lincolncountyhousing.org or by calling the LCCDC office at 308-534-5095.
