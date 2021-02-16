Built from the ground up, Lincoln County Community Development Corp. celebrates 25 years

“With the cost of new construction, it would be very difficult to build a house on those lots and sell it to a first-time homebuyer without the grant funding that we are able to use to help to subsidize that,” Bodeen said.

Most of that funding comes through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which is funded through the Documentary Stamp Tax.

“The organization grew from a little office in the chamber to where we are now in our 25th year in our own office space,” Bodeen said. LCCDC recently moved to 303 S. Jeffers St.

To help with the monthly cash flow and assist its long-term sustainability, the LCCDC has developed rental properties as well.

“Something has to pay the salaries and we’re able to take a portion of those grants to put toward our operating costs, to administer those grants that have been behind all of this construction and programs,” Bodeen said. “That can change year to year, so by having rental income, we are able to have a little bit more of a monthly cash flow.”

She said the rentals are rented to low- to moderate-income people and usually below market rate.