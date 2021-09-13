'Bus Stop' auditions are today and Tuesday

Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s production of “Bus Stop” are tonight and Tuesday.

Tonight’s auditions are 6-8 p.m. at Mid-Plains Community College. Tuesday’s are 6-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Canteen Room at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

North Platte Community College theater director Ritch Galvan is directing the play.

The play takes place at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm 30 miles from Kansas City. It is 1 a.m. and the bus will need to stop at the diner until further notice.

The passengers enter the restaurant, where they will be marooned together until just before sunrise. The ensuing drama involves several romantic entanglements that are born from their impromptu overnight layover in the local diner.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 12, 13, 14 and Nov. 19, 20 and 21. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.