Gov. Jim Pillen and his state highway chief both said Thursday that the 2023 Legislature’s decisions could speed widening of Newberry Access to four lanes.

On his second of five statewide stops, the first-year governor said North Platte’s 39-year-old east bypass — set to become the main access to and from Sustainable Beef LLC — is among highway projects worth another look as the state sets its highway priorities.

“We need to make sure our representatives in the east see what’s good for rural Nebraska as well,” Pillen told more than 60 people gathered in the Lee Bird Field conference room to hear him and three new or recently appointed department leaders.

Vicki Kramer, who became Nebraska Department of Transportation director last winter, said senators gave NDOT more tools last session to accelerate the pace of highway projects.

Lawmakers extended the dedicated 0.25-cent Build Nebraska Act sales tax for another decade and also agreed to allow bonding for some highway projects instead of a strictly pay-as-you-go concept, she said.

“Now let’s look at some of these projects, like Newberry, that have significant effects on economic development and get it into the flow,” she said.

The Newberry widening has topped a second tier of highway improvements statewide to be funded through the Build Nebraska Act, passed in 2011 and sponsored by then-state Sen. and current U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine.

The two-lane highway, officially Nebraska Highway L-56G, has linked U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80’s Exit 179 since North Platte’s east interchange opened in 1984. The state acquired enough right-of-way at that time to expand it to four lanes one day.

Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs urged Pillen and Kramer to do what they can to hasten that day. Newberry already is seeing increased truck traffic from construction of the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day meatpacking plant just off Newberry on Golden Road.

“In the next three years, we’re going to have a thousand additional vehicles on that road bringing people in and taking products out,” Briggs said.

The subject had already come up Thursday before Pillen’s plane landed in North Platte, Kramer said. But she reminded the audience that Nebraska has a huge backlog of highway projects, including the state expressway system conceived in the late 1980s and yet unfinished just as Newberry is.

“The promises made 40 years ago were finally funded 10 years ago” by the Build Nebraska Act, she said. “Every community we go to has a very similar project.”

Pillen said he was using Thursday’s tour both to get out among Nebraskans and introduce them to Kramer, new Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz and inaugural State Broadband Director Patrick Haggerty. Other stops Thursday were in Columbus, Arnold, Grand Island and Wahoo.

Belitz, former chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation, was on his second day on the job. Haggerty, a three-decade telecommunications veteran, doesn’t start work until July 17.

Belitz, who succeeded Tony Goins as DED director, said Nebraska must step up its lagging infrastructure development to bring more jobs to the state’s rural areas — along with dissatisfied urban residents from other states to fill them.

“We as Nebraskans have a truly unique window of opportunity,” he said. Data shows “that rural Nebraska has opportunities it hasn’t had in a hundred years to change the trajectory of where we’re going together.”

Pillen added that surveys of Nebraska high schoolers are showing that nine of 10 of them “want to live right here where they grew up.”

To him, that means there isn’t time to waste in improving roads and broadband, he said. Should Haggerty “start talking about eight or nine years for broadband, it’s got to be four or five.”

Haggerty, who grew up in Spalding in the northeast Sandhills, said he’s looking forward to using his knowledge from working in other states to help Nebraska make the most of a $405 million federal grant to fill its rural high-speed internet gaps.

But in the end, “we’re going to do what’s right for Nebraska,” he said.

Pillen acknowledged that the Nebraska Public Service Commission already has been laboring on the state’s broadband shortcomings with grants from its funds. But “they’ve got a lot on their plate,” he said.