Lincoln County commissioners will wait until Oct. 2 for a public hearing on amending the county’s wind- and solar-power regulations.

The County Board voted 5-0 to put off the hearings set for Aug. 28 so they can visit some existing wind or solar farms and put the issue safely on the other side of developing and setting the county’s 2023-24 budget.

Chairman Jerry Woodruff said commissioners “have undertaken the effort to do as much onsite inspection and research as we possibly can” before making any changes to regulations.

He and Commissioner Kent Weems last week visited the Peetz Table Wind Complex, south of Sidney across the Colorado state line. Commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Joe Hewgley plan to do likewise Wednesday.

“We are not slighting these topics at all,” Woodruff said. “Quite the contrary.”

The proposed amendments, first brought before the County Board July 17, would update the initial wind and solar regulations commissioners adopted in August 2020.

Revised wind, solar regulations on Lincoln County Board agenda Monday Commissioners will also resume hearing 2023 property valuation protests after Monday's regular meeting, with other protest sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday if necessary.

Among other things, the changes would lengthen setbacks for a low-capacity “small wind energy” turbine to 1 mile from the property line and 1½ miles back from the nearest home’s closest exterior wall. Commercial or utility turbines would have minimum 2-mile and 2½-mile setbacks respectively.

The revised regulations also would raise maximum allowed noise levels from commercial or utility turbines from 50 to 55 decibels “at the nearest structure occupied by humans,” except during severe weather.

The amendments would require those wanting to operate solar farms to submit a decommissioning plan. If the farms haven’t generated energy for at least a year, they’d have to be removed “to 4 feet below ground level” within 180 days after they’re deemed discontinued.

A rural Maxwell landowner told the County Board July 24 that the broader wind-turbine setbacks would ruin plans for an 80- to 90-turbine wind farm for which he and some neighbors have leased land.

Commissioners set Aug. 28 for hearing on wind, solar power Much of the Lincoln County commissioner meeting on Monday focused on wind and water.

Before delaying the wind and solar hearings, commissioners voted 5-0 to adopt unrelated zoning codes on “crypto mining” and data centers.

No one spoke during a public hearing on those regulations, which county Planning Administrator Judy Clark said arose from occasional calls to her office showing interest in such projects.

Both types of electronic facilities hold specialized computer systems to store large amounts of data. Crypto mining centers, which produce new digital “coins” for firms like Bitcoin, won’t be allowed within 1 mile of an existing home, “platted residential area,” public park, recreational area, church cemetery, religious area, school or historical site.

They also can’t produce more than 55 decibels of noise over an hour as measured from the boundary of adjacent residential properties. A noise study must be conducted in seeking a county conditional use permit.

Data centers, which have broader missions than crypto mining centers, would be allowed under the same limits. Clark said the regulations are modified from those in place in Dawson County.

Also Monday, the County Board granted two conditional use permits related to the Trailblazer Pipeline’s conversion in southern Lincoln County to carry carbon dioxide instead of natural gas.

Tallgrass Energy, which owns the 41-year-old pipeline, plans to build new “hot taps” and install “heater overprotection regulators” at two locations on its parallel Rockies Express Pipeline (REX) to keep serving its natural gas customers.

One set will be installed near North Platte Livestock Feeders, south and east of the junction of Branting and Community Center roads about 2½ miles northeast of the U.S. Highway 83-Nebraska Highway 23 junction northwest of Wellfleet.

The other will go on land owned by Opplinger Feeders near Nebraska 23 about 2½ miles northwest of Dickens.

Commissioners approved the Dickens-area permit as submitted because it’ll abut a state highway. But they tightened a county Planning Commission condition on the Wellfleet-area permit requiring that project’s contractor to return East Community Center Road to its pre-project condition once done.

Austin Bruhn, representing Tallgrass Energy, said that gravel road will carry 15 trucks a day at the peak of the three-month project.

That prompted County Board members to require the firm to maintain the road during that time and hold pre- and post-project meetings with county roads officials.

“If they put a big rut in that road, we can’t go down there,” Hewgley said. “And if a car hits that rut and it kills two little kids, we’d have a heck of a liability.”

In other business, commissioners:

Dropped plans to close the Lincoln County Courthouse at noon Sept. 1 to install a new courthouse generator. Due to supply delays, installation will be delayed to the three-day Veterans Day weekend Nov. 10-12. Preparatory work will continue.

Reappointed Planning Commission members Brent Roggow, Zak Eickhoff and Aaron Edwards, all of North Platte, and county Board of Adjustment members Frank Fleecs of Sutherland and Jon McNeel of North Platte.

Agreed to accept dedication of four roads in the Prairie View Acres subdivision east of Lake Maloney: Sagebrush Road, Sagebrush Trail, Old Barn Road and Windmill Road.

Denied a conditional use permit sought by Danny Carlyle to finish an outbuilding as a second dwelling at 20095 E. Marcia Ave. about 2½ miles north of Maxwell. Carlyle now will have to split off the second building into a separate lot to proceed, Clark said.

Held a 21-minute executive session on “imminent litigation” that included Clark and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer along with commissioners. No action was taken after the session.

Received three bids ranging between $409,200 and $436,736 to build a multipurpose building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices near 1621 W. 10th St. in North Platte. County Board members will award a bid next week after committee review.

Agreed to buy two red 2023 Suzuki KingQuad 500 four-wheeled vehicles at $8,863 apiece from Lewis Motor Sports of McCook for the county’s new Predator Control Department. Commissioners July 31 hired former U.S. Department of Agriculture “field control agents” Barry Johnson and Jerry Feist as part-time employees in taking over predator control duties from USDA.

Recommended state approval of a Class C liquor license for the new Axes & Aces recreational center at 675 E. North Lake Road, east of Lake Maloney.