Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider three amendments to county zoning regulations redefining allowable wind-farm setbacks and requiring solar farms to submit plans for their removal once no longer in use.

The County Board also will continue hearing 2023 property valuation protests after the 9 a.m. regular meeting in the Commissioners Room in the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Commissioners will reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday if necessary to continue hearing protests. Both Monday’s regular meeting and the week’s protest sessions may be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.

Public hearings will be held starting at 9:40 a.m. on the zoning amendments, which follow a one-year moratorium on commercial wind and solar projects that the County Board imposed March 20.

That action was to buy time for the county’s Planning Commission to devise and forward the regulations on Monday’s agenda, said Judy Clark, planning administrator for the county and the city of North Platte.

The wind-farm amendments would update an initial set of regulations the County Board adopted in August 2020.

They would require “small wind energy systems” — basically a single turbine generating no more than 100 kilowatts — to be set back 1 mile from its property lines and 1½ miles back from “the closest exterior wall” of the closest “neighboring dwelling unit.”

The 2020 regulations imposed minimum setbacks of 1½ times the turbine’s height from the property lines and the nearest home’s closest exterior wall. The latter includes a minimum 500-foot setback.

Commercial or utility wind farms would have to be at least 2 miles from the property lines and 2½ miles from the nearest home’s closest exterior wall.

Current regulations require setbacks of twice such turbines’ height from property lines and five times their height from the nearest home’s closest wall, with minimum setbacks of 1,000 feet in both cases.

Noise generated by commercial or utility turbines couldn’t be higher than 55 decibels “at the nearest structure occupied by humans,” up from 50 decibels in the 2020 regulations. An exception for periods of severe weather would remain in place.

Solar farms, which are now allowed subject to county approval, would also have to submit a decommissioning plan under the proposed new regulations.

They say solar farms would be considered “discontinued” if they haven’t generated energy for at least one year. They’d have to be removed “to 4 feet below ground level” within 180 days after discontinued, unless their owner seeks more time for removal or submits a plan to return the solar farm to service.

Clark said the third amendment on Monday’s agenda would codify the County Board’s June 2022 decision to reclaim its power from the Planning Commission to rule on conditional use permits of all types.

In other business, commissioners will set a date to receive bids for a multiuse building that would house Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices.