For its scope, speed and significance, Wednesday’s North Platte City Council meeting yielded the city’s most aggressive moves on housing in years.

It also marked a milestone — albeit one being overtaken by events — in addressing housing shortages most recently identified five years ago.

Council members gave swift final approval to the 128-lot Village Park Flats development off West A Street, just over a week after it debuted on city agendas and three months after local leaders first met with its developer.

Blue Sky Development of Roca, Nebraska, won nearly $9.7 million in tax increment financing on a 5-1 vote and passage of its plat and a rezoning ordinance on 6-0 votes.

The council agreed on another 6-0 vote to waive the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes on ordinances, allowing Blue Sky to start building on its 40-acre site as soon as possible.

Three other sets of agenda items with housing implications also were approved or moved forward before Wednesday’s climactic Blue Sky votes:

Council members voted 5-2 to declare an even larger 260-acre area between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes. Both housing and light industrial projects are projected for that are8a.

They also gave 6-1 first-round approval to an ordinance annexing a 10.35-acre tract at 2321 W. 18th St. Owner Leva Cochran proposed replatting the tract for potential housing use, which Planning Administrator Judy Clark said requires annexation under city codes because it borders existing city limits. The council voted 7-0 for the plat.

Members also voted 7-0 to approve a six-item consent agenda that included microTIF property tax incentives to renovate 19 second-floor apartments in the historic McCabe and Hotel McCabe buildings at 400-06 N. Dewey St. and 115 E. Fourth St. A similar nine-unit renovation in the Knights of Columbus building, 408-10 N. Dewey St., won microTIF in 2022.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., hailed the council’s decisions as game-changers in solving the city’s housing issues.

“You can’t rest on your laurels, but now we have a volume (housing) developer who believes in North Platte,” Person said Thursday. “It’s been a long time.”

He said state Sen. Mike Jacobson introduced Blue Sky’s leaders to North Platte after meeting one of them in Lincoln in January. A variety of community leaders first met with the Roca firm’s principals March 28.

“I can’t thank them enough, and I can’t thank enough the people who convinced them that North Platte was a good place to do business,” Person said.

Both Person and Kelliher recalled the six-week struggle in fall 2018 to win council backing for the 37-lot Dancer Subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues.

Its TIF assistance package won 7-1 final approval after then-Mayor Dwight Livingston had to break three 4-4 ties at an earlier meeting to keep the project moving forward.

Kelliher, who remains chief information officer at Great Plains Health, recalled Thursday that he was among many who spoke in favor of North Platte developer Lonnie Parsons’ Dancer project.

“I’d hire people and their spouses wouldn’t come here because of the housing situation,” he said. “North Platte has focused on housing for the last four years, and guess what? We’ve moved the needle. But we’ve still got a long way to go.”

The most recent North Platte-Lincoln County housing study — released two months after Dancer’s October 2018 council approval — said the city needed to add between 603 and 812 housing units to raise the city’s effective sales-rental vacancy rate — then just 3.4% — to a healthier rate between 5% and 7%.

David City planning consultant Keith Marvin, now working on an update to the 2018 study, further broke down his minimum estimate to call for at least 266 new single-family homes and 337 rental units.

Starting with approval of the Dancer project, now about half built out, The Telegraph calculates that North Platte leaders have cleared the way for some 850 new housing units — roughly 184 single-family homes and 666 apartments — inside city limits with the aid of TIF, microTIF or the chamber’s Shot in the Arm incentives.

Those totals would grow further if a 43.13-acre area east of Bicentennial and north of East Philip Avenue should develop as projected when the council rezoned it for housing in July 2021. It’s within the larger 260-area made TIF-eligible Wednesday.

Daniel McKeon, who then owned the would-be housing tract, said at that time that he hoped to build at least 100 single-family homes and duplexes there. Person said Wednesday he expects another developer to offer a major housing plan with the area’s “substandard and blighted” designation.

But less than half of the 850 living units provided for by the various incentives have been built so far. And the 2018 study doesn’t factor in expected housing demand from Sustainable Beef LLC or the Port of the Plains rail park near Hershey, neither of which had taken shape at that time.

The city has approved just 126 single-family building permits between 2018 and the end of June. Just 13 have been granted this year, Person said, including permits to private builders, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and the Lincoln County Community Development Corp.

“That’s why the community has to do better moving forward,” he said. “Last night was a good start.”

The Village Park Flats site forms the eastern two-thirds of a 62-acre tract between Lakeview Boulevard and Dixie Avenue that was made TIF-eligible in April 2016. The TIF-aided Victory Village apartment complex, now with 80 units and approved for 120 more, takes up the western one-third.

As many as 342 housing units could rise the rest of this decade at Village Park Flats, divided among 48 single-family homes, 42 two-unit duplexes, 38 three-unit triplexes and three 32-unit apartment buildings built around a planned public park.

The exact mix will depend on what interested residents support over time, Blue Sky Chief Operating Officer Byron Riddle said during Wednesday’s public hearing on the TIF request.

Only six of the council’s eight members voted on Blue Sky’s items. Ward 4 Councilman Ed Rieker was absent, and Ward 2 Councilman Ty Lucas, chief lending officer at NebraskaLand Bank, abstained due to his bank’s involvement.

The lone “no” vote on any of the Village Park Flats items came from typical TIF opponent Mark Woods, Rieker’s fellow Ward 4 councilman. He opposed TIF for Blue Sky but backed its replat and zoning ordinance and voted to waive the latter’s three readings.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Donna Tryon, also usually part of an anti-TIF bloc with Woods and Rieker, joined Woods in opposing TIF eligibility for the area between Bicentennial and Newberry.

But Tryon, who opposed annexing Cochran’s land because it could open up more land for TIF, voted “yes” on all four Village Park Flats items.

Each one of the trio has made occasional exceptions in favor of TIF, most notably when they joined in the council’s unanimous 8-0 December 2021 vote for TIF for Sustainable Beef.

Tryon made her accustomed opposition to using TIF clear earlier in Wednesday’s meeting.

“I think it’s the most abused law there is,” she said. “And I wish we could TIF what is blighted, not what’s next to being blighted.”

Sustainable Beef fit that bill because it’s being built on a former city sewer lagoon, Tryon told The Telegraph Thursday.

She said her votes on Village Park Flats don’t reflect a change of heart about TIF, though “I would change my vote if people would call me and tell me, ‘Donna, you need to change it.’”

No one has, Tryon stressed. But with Village Park Flats, “it was already designated a TIF area, so I figured if it’s already designated, it may as well get developed.”