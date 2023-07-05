North Platte City Council members Tuesday granted TIF for a 128-lot housing development and TIF eligibility for an even larger tract in the city’s most aggressive housing moves in years.

The multistage Village Park Flats development off West A Street won final approval, winning nearly $9.7 million in tax increment financing on a 5-1 vote and passage of its plat and a rezoning ordinance on 6-0 votes.

The council agreed on another 6-0 vote to waive the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes on ordinances, allowing Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, Nebraska, to start building on its 40-acre housing site as soon as possible.

The site forms the eastern two-thirds of a 62-acre tract between Lakeview Boulevard and Dixie Avenue that was made TIF-eligible in April 216. The TIF-aided Victory Village apartment complex, now with 80 units and approved for 120 more, takes up the western one-third.

As many as 342 housing units could rise the rest of this decade at Village Park Flats, divided among 48 single-family homes, 42 two-unit duplexes, 38 three-unit triplexes and three 32-unit apartment buildings built around a planned public park.

The exact mix will depend on what interested residents support, Blue Sky Chief Operating Officer Byron Riddle said during a public hearing on the TIF request.

Only six of the council’s eight members voted on Blue Sky’s trio of requests. Ward 4 Councilman Ed Rieker was absent, and Ward 2 Councilman Ty Lucas, chief lending officer at NebraskaLand Bank, abstained due to a possible conflict of interest.

The lone “no” vote on any of the Village Park Flats items came from typical TIF opponent Mark Woods, Rieker’s fellow Ward 4 councilman. He voted against granting TIF to Blue Sky but supported the project’s replat and zoning ordinance.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Donna Tryon, also usually part of an anti-TIF bloc with Woods and Rieker, voted “yes” on the TIF request, rezoning and replat.

Each of those three has made occasional exceptions in favor of TIF. They joined in a unanimous December 2021 vote for TIF for the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant — one of several job-creating projects other city leaders have cited in saying North Platte must relieve housing shortages already acute before they were conceived.

Prior to the Blue Sky votes, Tryon and Woods both said “no” as the council voted 5-2 to declare a 260-acre area between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes.

That area includes land currently zoned I-1 for light industrial use and 43.13 acres north of East Philip Avenue that the council rezoned for residential housing in July 2021.

Daniel McKeon, who then owned the would-be housing tract, said at that time that he hoped to build at least 100 single-family homes and duplexes there.

Tryon also cast the sole “no” vote as council members gave 6-1 first-round approval to an ordinance annexing a 10.35-acre tract at 2321 W. 18th St.

Owner Leva Cochran proposed replatting the tract for potential housing use, an act that Planning Administrator Judy Clark said requires annexation under city codes because it borders existing city limits. Tryon joined the rest of the council in backing the replat, 7-0.

Clark said two people have expressed interest to her in building homes on Cochran’s land. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said he expects another developer to offer a major housing plan now that the land between Bicentennial and Newberry has been made TIF-eligible.

The council opened the meeting by voting 7-0 to approve a six-item consent agenda including microTIF property tax incentives to renovate 19 living units in the downtown McCabe and Hotel McCabe buildings at 400-06 N. Dewey St. and 115 E. Fourth St.

Please see Thursday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for further details on Tuesday’s council meeting.