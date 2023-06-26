North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday will finalize tax increment financing arrangements for one housing project and decide whether to recommend City Council approval of another.

Members will review the final TIF contract for the second stage of the Victory Village apartment complex and the newly unveiled TIF proposal for a $75.3 million, 128-lot Village Park Flats subdivision east of it along West A Street.

The CRA meeting will start at 9 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. For online access, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

Council members May 16 gave narrow 4-3 approval to $2.23 million in additional TIF for DP Development LLC of Omaha to complete the 200-unit project. It received $1.6 million in TIF for the first 80 units, which were dedicated last July.

DP will build 15 more “eightplex” apartment buildings north of the original 10 along Lakeview Boulevard north of West A Street. Those first units filled up quickly upon their completion, DP and city leaders have said.

By the time they meet Thursday, the five CRA members will know the outcome of Tuesday’s Planning Commission public hearing and vote on the Village Park Flats proposal between Victory Village and North Dixie Avenue. The planning panel’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber and also will be livestreamed.

Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, Nebraska, is seeking nearly $9.7 million in TIF aid to build out the 40-acre site in four stages.

The initial phase would build 32 three-unit “triplexes” in a H-shape anchored on both sides by West A, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

Future phases would add a half-dozen more triplexes, 48 single-family homes, 42 townhomes and three 32-unit apartment buildings, she said. A public park also would be part of the development.

The $9.7 million in TIF assistance would leverage $65.6 million in private financing, according to the Blue Sky proposal’s draft redevelopment plan.

The combined $75.27 million — which doesn’t include a projected $10.91 million in TIF interest over up to 15 years — rivals the estimated value of the ongoing multiyear transformation of the former Platte River Mall into the District 177 apartment-retail center.

Both the TIF principal and interest would be gradually repaid over up to 15 years from property taxes generated by the project’s increased taxable value. Blue Sky wouldn’t recover any amounts that might be left over when the 15-year clock expires.

Related rezoning and replatting actions are also on Tuesday’s Planning Commission agenda but aren’t part of the CRA’s purview.