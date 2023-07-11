Lee Bird Field has received two long-term contract proposals for North Platte’s round-trip Denver airline service, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said before a Tuesday workshop on future airport terminal plans.

Incumbent SkyWest Airlines is proposing to continue its twice-daily Denver flights through its planned SkyWest Charter service, Seafeldt said as some 30 people gathered for the workshop in the 1952 terminal’s conference room.

Also bidding for federal Essential Air Service subsidies is Northern Pacific Airways, which is based in Anchorage, Alaska, but plans to begin service to the lower 48 states this summer.

The North Platte Airport Authority received the two EAS bids Friday, Seafeldt said. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to award the new contract in about six weeks, after taking comments from customers and the public.

SkyWest, based in St. George, Utah, has provided North Platte’s passenger service to and from Denver International Airport since Feb. 1, 2018. It has been the most consistently successful in terms of North Platte boardings since the original Frontier Airlines left in 1984.

The carrier and FAA renewed SkyWest’s two-year EAS contract for three years in 2020. But chronic pilot shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic led SkyWest to seek to withdraw its service in March 2022.

SkyWest has continued to connect Lee Bird and DIA since then under a U.S. Department of Transportation directive. The Airport Authority board rejected three bids from would-be successors in June 2022, leaving the issue of EAS service on the table until this year’s regular renewal period.

Since then, SkyWest has filed for FAA approval of its new charter wing, which would operate under different federal rules allowing less experienced copilots to fly with experienced senior pilots.

Seafeldt said Friday that SkyWest’s bid would continue to serve North Platte with its current CRJ-200 jet aircraft, albeit reconfigured to hold 30 seats instead of the current 50.

It also would keep the carrier’s current schedule of two daily departures to and arrivals from Denver. A SkyWest plane now arrives at 10 p.m., leaves at 6:40 a.m. the next morning and later makes a true early-evening round trip with a 6:30 p.m. arrival and 7 p.m. departure.

Northern Pacific Airways, also known as Ravn Alaska, was one of the three rejected EAS bidders last spring. It’s now proposing to serve North Platte with 37-seat De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft instead of nine-seaters, Seafeldt said.

Tuesday’s main business in Lee Bird’s conference room was to gather input from airport users as Omaha’s HDR design firm completes plans for an all-new terminal just east of the current one.

The proposal is a key feature in the 20-year Lee Bird master plan HDR helped the Airport Authority develop in 2021. Airport and local leaders hope the new terminal can start rising in 2025 and be in service by decade’s end.

Public comments on the plans are being received through Aug. 1 at northplatteairport.com/new-places as well as from Tuesday’s session.

Seafeldt and HDR project manager Ryan Hanson said they’re working toward completing plans by fall to be ready for the third of five funding windows for new airport terminals under the Biden administration’s 2021 infrastructure law.

That measure made $1 billion available each year nationwide over that period, with preference given to “shovel-ready” proposals, Hanson said.

“We’re at about 60% of our design done right now, so we’re taking the feedback from tenants and users before doing the rest of the design,” he said.

Seafeldt said the Airport Authority board is using some of its federal COVID-19 aid for design. It’ll also save some of its pandemic aid and regular federal aid toward building the estimated $29.9 million project.

But board members currently expect to cover about $5.5 million with bonds to be gradually repaid through property taxes, the airport manager said.

The 20-year master plan retains the 1952 terminal for office space. Hanson said Airport Authority board members also plan to retain its former Lincoln Highway Diner space for use as a restaurant, with proposals from new lessees to be sought soon.

Passengers would enter and leave their planes through a first-ever “boarding bridge,” a common feature at large airports, Hanson said. A concessionaire would sell drinks, snacks and small sandwiches in the new terminal.

Hanson also emphasized several features that would meet the federal airport terminal program’s requirements for sustainable construction and use of renewable energy.

Central skylights in the 150-person terminal’s main area would be photovoltaic to generate solar energy. A geothermal system would heat and cool the building, and stormwater would be captured and reused for toilets and irrigation of the grounds, Hanson said.

He told workshop participants that the terminal itself would be built with wooden timbers, which are considered more sustainable and “gives us that rustic look we’re looking for in western Nebraska.”

Two electronic charging stations also would be provided, with the ability to add more as demand suggests, Hanson said.