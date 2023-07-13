A series of town hall meetings as July turns into August will offer North Platte and Lincoln County residents chances to comment on the course of growth in the city and in the county’s rural areas.

Members of David City planner Keith Marvin’s team will lead the meetings to gather information for updating both the city’s and county’s comprehensive plans, said Judy Clark, planning administrator for both governments.

Two pairs of 6:30 p.m. town halls are planned from July 31 to Aug. 3, Clark said, with one pair focusing on the city of North Platte’s planning and zoning issues and the other pair on similar issues throughout the county.

Lincoln County town halls will be July 31 at Hershey’s Maria Lutheran Church fellowship hall and Aug. 2 at Centennial Hall at the North Platte fairgrounds.

North Platte’s sessions will be Aug. 1 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., and Aug. 3 in the Husker Room of NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.

Marvin Planning Consultants, authors of the 2018 city-county housing study, is also updating that document as it works on the first full rewrites of the North Platte and county comprehensive plans since their 2012 adoptions.

A comprehensive plan lays out where a city or county government’s service area expects growth and development to occur and forms the foundation of its planning and zoning regulations. Unlike the housing study, housing issues aren’t the sole focus of those documents.

“The comprehensive plan covers all aspects of growth from housing and economic development to zoning, transportation and more,” Marvin said in a press release. “We want to hear from people across North Platte and Lincoln County.”

The North Platte City Council will ultimately decide whether to adopt the eventual city comprehensive plan. Lincoln County commissioners will do likewise with the county’s revisions.

Marvin’s planning team members and Clark will answer questions and discuss how city and county residents can further take part online. Countywide and citywide surveys also will be passed out for people to fill out and return.

“This is an opportunity to tell the city and county how you want to keep our community a great place to live,” Clark said in the press release.

For information on the comprehensive plan and housing study rewrites, visit tinyurl.com/npandlcplans.