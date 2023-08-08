KEARNEY — North Platte is on a roll.

The west central Nebraska city of 25,000, with $2 billion worth of economic development projects in the works, received the Nebraska Community of the Year Award Tuesday night from the state’s top development organization, the Nebraska Diplomats.

The presentation capped an evening in which Nebraskans recognized their best agricultural, commercial and industrial achievements during the two-day Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit.

The event, headlined by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts, was held at the new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Tuesday’s award, presented by Gov. Jim Pillen and Nebraska Diplomats President Desiree Wineland, was the second statewide honor to come North Platte’s way since its broad-front economic development offensive began gathering steam in the late 2010s.

Pillen’s predecessor, current U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, presented the city with the Governor’s Showcase Community Award in April 2021.

Even before the evening’s award presentation, North Platte enjoyed the spotlight during one of the conference’s breakout sessions that detailed the community’s efforts to make the cattle-producer-driven Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant a reality.

Construction of the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant was proposed in March 2021 and began last November, with an expected opening in 2025.

Winning the prestigious Nebraska Diplomats award was a reason to celebrate for North Platte residents attending the conference.

North Platte’s top three elected leaders — Mayor Brandon Kelliher, Lincoln County Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff and state Sen. Mike Jacobson — accepted the award to the applause of a contingent of 50 North Platte community leaders and some 500 attendees at the dinner.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the award was made possible because hundreds of community members pulled together on multiple projects.

“This is due to a total team effort,” said Person, who joined the North Platte chamber in 2015 after helping Sidney nurture and capitalize on its homegrown Cabela’s sporting goods chain as Sidney-Cheyenne County economic development director and then Sidney city manager.

“It has been a wonderful partnership between the city of North Platte, Lincoln County, the state of Nebraska, the North Platte development corporation and the chamber’s 660 members. We’re humbled and exceptionally honored to be recognized by the top economic development organization in the state, the Nebraska Diplomats.”

One of North Platte’s few economic successes before 2015 was the 2003 opening of the Walmart Distribution Center.. It paid off when Walmart itself took a minority stake in Sustainable Beef in August 2022 and committed to sell the majority of the plant’s production.

Besides the Sustainable Beef venture, North Platte and Lincoln County leaders have combined in developing an industrial rail park on some 300 acres just east of Hershey. Union Pacific Railroad officials helped locate the site, and local leaders are recruiting an anchor project — preferably a soybean oil “crush” plant — around which to begin construction.

The Legislature made possible $30 million in state matching funds for rail-park development in 2021, a year after chamber-sparked studies began.

County commissioners, taking advantage of a separate 2021 bill by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, helped secure one of the state’s first two “inland port authority” designations to operate the rail park. Its board, sponsored by the county, held its initial meeting July 31.

Even before the beef plant project, North Platte freshened up the heart of its late 1800s-early 1900s downtown into the historic Canteen District before and during the worst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

A $75 million transformation of the city’s struggling Platte River Mall into the District 177 shopping center began in mid-2021 and is now in its third year. North Platte voters resoundingly renewed the city’s sales tax-funded Quality Growth Fund for economic development in 2020 and approved upgrades to the North Platte Recreation Complex and Cody Pool in 2022.

Finally, several new subdivisions are attacking an acute housing shortage first identified in a 2018 city-county study and expected to grow as an estimated 2,000 new jobs materialize from Sustainable Beef, the rail park and related enterprises.

Kelliher, who took office as mayor in December 2020, said local leaders have focused on value-added agriculture and North Platte’s key logistical position as home of U.P.’s Bailey Yard, the world’s largest.

“There was a conscious effort to bring things that we considered value-added or logistics-related,” said the Great Plains Health chief information officer, whose mayoral predecessor Dwight Livingston witnessed the start of North Platte’s turnaround before leaving office.

But a critical ingredient in the momentum has been that “North Platte is a town that wants to see some growth,” Kelliher added. “It’s the Canteen Spirit,” referring to the can-do teamwork that propelled North Platte’s World War II Canteen into a region-wide, 125-community effort from 1941 to 1946.

Tuesday’s award “talks about the synergy, the energy and the willingness to work together” that has flowered in North Platte, Woodruff added. “There are people who have the community interest at heart.”

Jacobson, founder of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank and a senator since February 2022, praised Person’s role in unleashing the city’s and county’s potential.

“I’m really happy for Gary Person, who has worked his tail off” by building positive attitudes and community teamwork, Jacobson said.

Because of his efforts and those of many others, “people are willing to invest capital” in North Platte, the senator added. “I can’t give Gary enough credit.”

Telegraph special projects reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this report.