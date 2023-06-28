Growing concerns about North Platte’s housing needs bubbled up at expected and less likely times alike during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Its members called for City Council backing July 5 of three housing initiatives — each of varying sizes and at different stages of consideration — that together would bite off a large chunk of a 2018 estimate of the city’s shortage of housing stock.

But local expectations of a jobs-driven second wave of housing demand also surfaced as the planning panel mulled complaints about people improperly parking and storing RVs, trucks, boats and trailers in residential areas.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark put that matter on Tuesday’s agenda for discussion only, saying she gets an average of three complaints a day of people living in RVs that are parked in residential areas instead of RV parks.

Brand-new panel member Kert McKeone referred to the coming need for homes for people who come to work at Sustainable Beef LLC, its expected related businesses, District 177 and the Port of the Plains rail park near Hershey.

“I’ve thought if we don’t address the workforce housing situation, we may well see this, because folks that are coming here to work (will) have no alternative than to try to live in an RV,” said McKeone, who replaced the recently moved Chance Schilling. “And that’s happening in other communities.”

Commission members agreed that Clark should suggest possible changes at their July 25 meeting, ending a 90-minute session that set up a crowded July 13 council agenda with no fewer than 13 planning and zoning items.

The nine-member panel voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of tax increment financing for the 128-lot Village Park Flats subdivision, along with related agenda items to rezone and replat its site.

The multistage plan’s estimated $75.3 million minimum project cost rivals the value of Rev Development LLC’s District 177 transformation of the former Platte River Mall, now in its third year of construction.

Winning 9-0 backing were a study that recommends TIF eligibility for 260 acres — part of it previously proposed for housing — between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access and a TIF-less proposal to bring a vacant 10.35-acre north-side lot into city limits.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday on whether to recommend TIF for Village Park Flats and send it to the council.

Leaders of Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, located near Lincoln, were in Tuesday’s audience but didn’t speak during a public hearing on their plan to finish development of the large vacant area in western North Platte made TIF-eligible in April 2016.

DP Development LLC of Omaha is building out the westernmost part of that tract with its Victory Village apartment complex. It got TIF aid to finish its first 80 units last summer, and CRA members are expected Thursday to finalize more TIF so DP can expand Victory Village to a final 200-unit size.

Blue Sky is seeking nearly $9.7 million in TIF for the West A tract’s remaining 40 acres, starting with 32 three-unit “triplex” townhomes in an H-shape anchored on West A’s north side.

It plans additional phases over the next eight years, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said, with as many as 342 living units divided among 48 single-family homes, three 32-unit apartment buildings, 42 two-unit townhomes and a final total of 38 triplexes. A public park also would be included.

North Platte’s latest housing study in December 2018 said the city then needed 603 to 812 new or replacement housing units for a healthy sales-rental vacancy level. Its author, Marvin Planning Associates of David City, is beginning work on an updated study.

Clark said Blue Sky wants to change the tract’s “planned dwelling district” zoning from PR-1 to PR-3 for maximum flexibility in Village Park Flats’ design and response to market conditions.

The planning panel said little before advancing North Platte’s latest “substandard and blighted” study to the council. It covers an area roughly bounded by Newberry and lines including or extending from Bicentennial, East Second Street and Golden Road, except for the Farm Credit Services of America campus on East Philip Avenue.

About 43.13 acres of those 260 acres were rezoned by the City Council for residential housing in July 2021. Industrial development also is envisioned for that area.

Former site owner Daniel McKeon, who proposed that rezoning, said then he hoped to build at least 100 single-family homes and duplexes in the northern part of that tract.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., has said chamber leaders have been discussing both the West A and Bicentenntial-to-Newberry areas with larger-scale homebuilders for some time.

“We really appreciate the contractors we have and what they do, but we just don’t have a volume developer,” he said.

Many local community leaders helped convince Blue Sky “that North Platte was a good place to develop,” Person added. But “they can’t do it without the redevelopment practices that are allowed under law,” including TIF.

If the council grants TIF eligibility to the area between Bicentennial and Newberry, he said, he expects a different volume homebuilder “will bring forth projects that will be beneficial for the community.”

Planning Commission members also endorsed a pair of actions involving the much smaller 10.35-acre north-side proposal at 2321 W. 18th St.

Owner Leva Cochran wants to make that tract available for housing by replatting it and having it annexed, Clark said.