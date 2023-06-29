Members of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday unanimously recommended City Council approval of tax increment financing for the projected 128-lot Village Park Flats housing subdivision.

CRA members also finalized a $2.23 million TIF contract with DP Development LLC of Omaha to complete the last 120 units of their Victory Village apartment complex.

DP last July dedicated the project’s first 80 units, built with $1.6 million in TIF aid. Council members approved TIF for the second and last stage May 16.

The 2021-22 construction of Victory Village, on 22 acres north and east of the intersection of West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard, launched development of a long-vacant 62-acre tract the council declared “substandard and blighted” in April 2016.

With Thursday’s CRA vote, council members will decide Wednesday whether to grant nearly $9.7 million in TIF aid to fill the tract’s remaining 40 acres with as many as 342 housing units of various types between Victory Village and North Dixie Avenue.

Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, Nebraska, would build the $75.3 million Village Park Flats project in several phases with the council’s blessing.

Phase 1 would feature 32 of an eventual 38 three-unit “triplex” townhomes in an H-shape anchored on West A.

Successive phases would include the remaining six triplexes, 42 two-unit duplex townhomes, 48 single-family homes and three 32-unit apartment buildings.

A public park also would be included, and limited commercial development also is possible, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

The city’s Planning Commission Tuesday also unanimously recommended TIF for Village Park Flats, citing the ongoing need to reduce North Platte’s shortage of housing stock as several major economic projects are expected to boost housing demand even more in the next few years.

Council members Wednesday also will consider the Blue Sky project’s subdivision plat and a rezoning ordinance adjusting the West A tract’s “planned dwelling district” zoning from PR-1 to PR-3. Both also won Planning Commission endorsement but don’t fall under the CRA’s purview.