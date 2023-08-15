A first-ever North Platte “occupation tax” on cellphones and other mobile telecommunications services won final City Council approval Tuesday.

An ordinance extending the telecom tax beyond wired telephones was adopted, 5-3, with Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon opposed.

Council members gave 8-0 second-round approval of a separate ordinance raising annual occupation taxes from $10 to $500 per machine on “games of skill” with “betting capability.” A third and final vote will be held Sept. 5.

Taxes on other “mechanical amusement devices” will remain at $10 per machine per year.

A third ordinance, recasting city codes to reflect the various occupation-tax changes, won 8-0 final approval.

City officials introduced the occupation-tax revisions July 18, with Mayor Brandon Kelliher and City Administrator Layne Groseth saying annual income from the landline phone occupation tax and cable TV franchise fees has been sliding for several years.

The revised local telecom tax equals 3% of the income of providers of landlines, cellphones, pagers and other wireless services. State and federal laws say providers can pass the cost on to customers, Groseth said.

Occupation taxes on cellphones are collected after applicable city sales taxes, he added in response to a question from Rieker.

The council also unanimously approved assistance from the city’s Quality Growth Fund for two local startup businesses as it worked through a 25-item agenda in about 90 minutes.

Gourmeat Chips, a venture involving Danish businessman Stig Rasmussen and Sustainable Beef LLC co-founder Trey Wasserburger, won unanimous 8-0 approval for a $500,000 small business loan and $250,000 job creation credit from the sales-tax-funded QGF.

Sustainable Beef will supply beef products for producing low-calorie, no-carb, sugar-free and high-protein chips. Rasmussen called them a healthy alternative to beef jerky at an Aug. 2 meeting of the QGF Citizens Review Committee.

Council members approved the committee’s recommendation of a 4.25% loan over 15 years. The job creation credit will apply to up to 25 full-time-equivalent employees, which Wasserburger said after the meeting is what plant leaders expect to employ.

The council also voted 7-0 to grant $150,000 in QGF help for the planned Axes & Aces entertainment center and restaurant at Lake Maloney, accepting a revised version offered by Councilman Pete Volz. Councilman Ty Lucas abstained due to a conflict of interest.

The QGF review committee had proposed splitting its aid package into a $75,000 grant and a $75,000 loan repayable over seven years. Volz called instead for loaning the full $150,000, with a 4.25% interest rate over 12 years.

Council members will reconvene at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a nonvoting work session on the city’s 2023-24 budget.

See Thursday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for more details on the council’s major actions Tuesday.

In other business, the council:

Agreed to collect the North Platte Airport Authority’s 2023-24 property tax request, which won’t be finalized until September. It’s estimated to rise slightly to $1.4 million from its $1.31 million level for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Gave final consent to employing Rice Lake West Inc. as “construction manager at risk” to install a new industrial wastewater facility, financed with $20 million from the Legislature, to support Sustainable Beef.

Renewed an interlocal agreement to provide dispatching services to Lincoln County and the city of Gothenburg and provide three police school resources officers to North Platte Public Schools, up from two. An item to renew the city’s self-funded insurance was dropped from Tuesday’s agenda.

Renewed the city’s agreement with Alexandrea Stroud to operate the city’s government access cable TV channel. The item was part of a 10-item consent agenda, reduced from 11 items because one was a duplicate.

Agreed to apply for federal funds through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Recreational Trails Program to renovate and extend the trail at Iron Horse Park near Interstate 80.

Approved applying for federally funded Community Development Block Grants to offset some costs of the approaching West Ninth Street widening and to pave parts of East G and H streets for the first time.

Agreed, after removing them from the consent agenda, to a quartet of applications for a combined $61.2 million in federal planning and infrastructure funds from the U.S. Transportation and Commerce departments. Possible uses would extend Francis and Leota streets, East Philip Avenue and East State Farm Road to better handle traffic as Sustainable Beef opens.