A former Great Plains Health cardiologist has settled his federal lawsuit against the hospital and three of its current and former administrators in relation to his December 2021 dismissal.

Dr. Richard Markiewicz had sought damages over “false and defamatory statements” he said were made about him after his firing by then-GPH CEO Mel McNea, current CEO Ivan Mitchell and Dr. Ned Mack, then leader of the hospital’s Governance Committee.

Both sides notified U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis Aug. 7 that they had settled the suit. The case was formally dismissed Tuesday, according to court documents. No details were given.

Markiewicz, who filed his lawsuit last Sept. 12, had claimed the three officials’ alleged statements had hindered his ability to find employment after his formal termination in March 2022.

The hospital and the officials denied Markiewicz’s allegations in their formal Oct. 5 answer. It said he was fired for a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason and didn’t specifically state the alleged defamatory statements in his suit.