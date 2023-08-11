Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider postponing public hearings they had set for Aug. 28 on proposed changes to the county’s wind- and solar-power regulations.

The question is among nine items related to planning and zoning set for the 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The County Board also will hold the first of its public 2023-24 budget work sessions after completing its regular agenda. Similar sessions are planned after other upcoming Monday meetings.

County residents may watch the meeting on the county’s YouTube channel if they don’t attend. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg for access.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., commissioners will consider reappointing all current members of the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment before moving on to the other planning-related items.

Discussion of postponing the wind- and solar-power hearings will be toward the end of the nine-item list, followed by an executive session regarding “imminent litigation.”

In the other planning items, the County Board will consider:

A pair of applications by Tallgrass Energy for conditional use permits to build new structures for their conversion of the Trailblazer Pipeline from natural gas to carbon dioxide transportation. North Platte Livestock Feeders and Opplinger Feeders would lease the structure sites to the Colorado-based firm.

Proposed amendment to zoning regulations regarding “crypto mining” and data centers.

A conditional use permit request by Danny Carlyle in order to build a second dwelling in an A-1 agricultural district on property at 20095 E. Marcia Ave. north of Maxwell.

A request by the Prairie View Acres 2nd Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc. to dedicate four roads in its subdivision to the county.

Public hearings will be held on the conditional use permits and the possible crypto-mining regulations before commissioners consider further action.

In other business, commissioners will:

Receive bids for a multipurpose building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices on the northwest side of North Platte.

Hold a public hearing on Axes & Aces’ application for a state Class C liquor license at 675 E. Lake Road near Lake Maloney. Commissioners then will decide whether to recommend Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approval of the license for the proposed entertainment center, which would offer nonlethal, recreational ax-throwing, golf simulators and indoor pickleball.

Decide whether to buy two four-wheeled vehicles for the new county Predator Control Department and setting a date to accept bids for a used transportation vehicle for the county jail.

Consider setting a firearms policy for the new predator and pest control department.

Consider approving a courthouse generator project and setting dates to close the courthouse for the generator to be installed.