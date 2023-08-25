Members of Lincoln County’s new “inland port authority” board Monday will hear two speakers and continue discussing their operational structure and legal issues and questions at their second monthly meeting.

The Nebraska International Port of the Plains board, which runs the county’s budding rail park near Hershey, will convene at 2 p.m. at the authority’s headquarters in the former Greenbrier Rail Services building, 18610 W. Highway 30.

Board members, who held the authority’s initial organizational meeting July 31, are scheduled to hear from Union Pacific Railroad official Todd Hackel and Paul Hentschke of TranSystems, an engineering consultant based in Fort Worth, Texas.