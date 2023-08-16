Cellphone users in North Platte will pay more for the privilege by early September with Tuesday’s final City Council passage of an ordinance extending the reach of the city’s telecommunications “occupation tax.”

Wireless pagers and other types of “mobile telecommunications services” are also covered by the revised tax, which passed by the same 5-3 vote as on its first two rounds July 18 and Aug. 1.

Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted “no,” with Tryon saying she hadn’t talked to anyone among her constituents that wanted the city to tax their cellphones.

The broader occupation tax was part of a trio of ordinances city officials brought before the council, asking members to modernize the fee that up to now had been collected only on wired “landline” telephones.

Council members gave 8-0 second-round approval of a separate ordinance raising annual occupation taxes from $10 to $500 per machine on “games of skill” with “betting capability.” A third and final vote will be held Sept. 5.

Taxes on other “mechanical amusement devices” will remain at $10 per machine per year.

A third ordinance, recasting city codes to reflect the various occupation-tax changes, won 8-0 final approval.

The revised local telecom tax equals 3% of the income of providers of landlines, cellphones, pagers and other wireless services.

State and federal laws say providers can pass the cost on to customers, City Attorney Bill Troshynski said. Occupation taxes on cellphones are collected after applicable city sales taxes, Groseth added in response to a question from Rieker.

Groseth presented figures July 18 showing that annual city income from the landline tax had fallen by two-thirds, from a peak of $143,514 in 2002-03 to $41,016 in 2020-21 and $45,000 or less this fiscal year.

The period coincides with the period when cellphone usage became common, he said. Cable TV franchise fees aren’t part of the revisions, but Groseth said they’ve also fallen as online streaming took over from $402,413 in 2015-16 to $325,296 in 2021-22.

The combined annual loss of about $173,000 from phone and cable fees would equal a city property tax increase of 1 cent per $100 in taxable value, Groseth said a month ago.

Kelliher said July 18 that extending the telecom tax’s reach would head off future tax increases. Norfolk, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and Kearney all tax cellphones, Troshynski said then. All have lower property tax rates than North Platte.

Council President Jim Nisley, who voted for the broader telecom tax, said a constituent who called him opposed taxing cellphones due to the higher costs users would bear. “I told them I thought the cost was minimal,” he said.

Unlike previous years when “most homes had one landline,” Tryon said, “now everyone living in that house has a cellphone. The tax that will be collected if this passes will be way more than we have lost, in my opinion.”

“If we get a year in and we decide that it’s way more than what we thought it would be, we can always change that,” Groseth replied.

Councilman Ty Lucas, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders joined Nisley in voting for the broader telecom tax.

Council members also unanimously approved assistance from the city’s Quality Growth Fund for two local startup businesses as it worked through a 25-item agenda in about 90 minutes.

Gourmeat Chips, a venture involving Danish businessman Stig Rasmussen and Sustainable Beef LLC co-founder Trey Wasserburger, won unanimous 8-0 approval for a $500,000 small business loan and $250,000 job creation credit from the sales-tax-funded QGF.

Sustainable Beef will supply beef products for producing low-calorie, no-carb, sugar-free and high-protein chips. Rasmussen called them a healthy alternative to beef jerky at an Aug. 2 meeting of the QGF Citizens Review Committee.

Council members approved the committee’s recommendation of a 4.25% loan over 15 years. The job creation credit will apply to up to 25 full-time-equivalent employees, which Wasserburger said after the meeting is what plant leaders expect to employ.

The council also voted 7-0 to grant $150,000 in QGF help for the planned Axes & Aces entertainment center and restaurant at Lake Maloney, accepting a revised version offered by Councilman Pete Volz. Councilman Ty Lucas abstained due to a conflict of interest.

The QGF review committee had proposed splitting its aid package into a $75,000 grant and a $75,000 loan repayable over seven years. Volz called instead for loaning the full $150,000, with a 4.25% interest rate over 12 years.

In other business, the council:

Agreed to collect the North Platte Airport Authority’s 2023-24 property tax request, which won’t be finalized until September. It’s estimated to rise slightly to $1.4 million from its $1.31 million level for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Gave final consent to employing Rice Lake West Inc. as “construction manager at risk” to install a new industrial wastewater facility, financed with $20 million from the Legislature, to support Sustainable Beef.

Renewed an interlocal agreement to provide dispatching services to Lincoln County and the city of Gothenburg and provide three police school resources officers to North Platte Public Schools, up from two. An item to renew the city’s self-funded insurance was dropped from Tuesday’s agenda.

Renewed the city’s agreement with Alexandrea Stroud to operate the city’s government access cable TV channel. The item was part of a 10-item consent agenda, reduced from 11 items because one was a duplicate.

Agreed to apply for federal funds through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Recreational Trails Program to renovate and extend the trail at Iron Horse Park near Interstate 80.

Approved applying for federally funded Community Development Block Grants to offset some costs of the approaching West Ninth Street widening and to pave parts of East G and H streets for the first time.

Agreed, after removing them from the consent agenda, to a quartet of applications for a combined $61.2 million in federal planning and infrastructure funds from the U.S. Transportation and Commerce departments. Possible uses would extend Francis and Leota streets, East Philip Avenue and East State Farm Road to better handle traffic as Sustainable Beef opens.