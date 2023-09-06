With three more businesses opening in quick succession last week, District 177’s new Heartland Flats showcase building is on the verge of completion.

Fencing around its location atop what was Platte River Mall’s overly huge parking lot was the first sign of the 51-year-old shopping center’s coming multiyear transformation in June 2021.

Two years and three months later, five longtime mall tenants and two newcomers are ensconced in all but one of the four-story apartment-retail building’s eight store bays.

Famous Footwear made its move from the 1972 main mall and reopened Aug. 31, said Rachel Glock, development director for District 177 owner Rev Development LLC of Lincoln.

The nationwide shoe retailer completed the building’s south-side lineup, joining former main-mall mates Buckle and GNC and all-new tenant Bling Glamour by Nicole.

Glik’s Boutique had a “soft open” Sept. 1 on the north side. It plans a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon-cutting at the 70-store, 11-state chain’s fourth Nebraska location.

Maurices, an original tenant of “The Mall” in 1972, completed the north side’s initial lineup Friday by opening between Glik’s and former neighbor Bath & Body Works. Suite 101, closest to the main mall, remains vacant.

Glik’s had hoped for an Aug. 18 grand opening, but delays in finishing its space put it off to Thursday. Christy Haudrich, human resources director and regional manager, arrived Wednesday afternoon for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.

“Our niche is really in smaller towns, and our goal is to be the best specialty story in the small communities,” Haudrich said.

She described Glik’s emphasis as women’s “fast fashion with a touch of brand,” including offerings by Patagonia and The North Face.

Founded in St. Louis in 1897, Glik’s is now based in Collinsville, Illinois. Fifth-generation members of founder Joseph Glik’s family are now involved in the company.

The District 177 store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Giveaways are planned throughout its formal opening weekend, Haudrich said.

With its store lineup set for now, Glock said, project contractor New Generation Construction of Lincoln is putting the finishing touches on the ground-floor residential garages behind the Heartland Flats stores.

NGC workers had to switch to repair mode after a June 19 fire damaged eight north-side garages that hadn’t yet been occupied, Glock said. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The repaired garages should be ready for occupancy as September ends, she said. About 60% of Heartland Flats’ 96 apartment units have been leased.

“They are trekking along well,” Glock said.

Meanwhile, she added, Rev is in the design phases of a similar but smaller apartment-retail building on the 1972 mall’s southeast corner between Golden Ticket Cinemas and East Francis Street.

It’ll also be four stories tall, but current plans call for just 62 apartment units, she said. A couple of retail storefronts would occupy the first floor along with some apartments.

As renovation of the main mall’s north end continues, negotiations continue to finalize neighbors for both sides of the Five Below store that will open there late this fall, Glock said.

Rev continues to seek tenants for an east-facing store at the back of the J.M. McDonald/Herberger’s anchor space, she said.

Herberger’s and J.C. Penney Co. both had east-facing doors, but both had their main entrances inside the mall’s now nearly vanished promenade.

With Famous Footwear and Maurices now relocated, Riddle’s Jewelry is the only business still in the as-yet-unrenovated center of the main mall.

Riddle’s should be able to move — and close the 1972 building’s indoor mall chapter — when the new outbuilding it’ll share with Rib & Chop House is ready around Thanksgiving, Glock said. The restaurant itself should open in early 2024.

Rev also has a purchase agreement with a potential tenant for a brand-new building planned between the Verizon store and the all-new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, she said.

The South Dewey Street storefronts containing Verizon in District 177’s northwest corner and Arby’s on its southwest are the only remaining 1972 buildings besides the main mall.