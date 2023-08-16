Total gross keno lottery proceeds fell in North Platte and west central Nebraska during the 2022-23 fiscal year while growing more slowly statewide.

Cody Keno’s game for the city of North Platte collected $5.31 million during the state fiscal year that ended June 30. That was 6.5% less than in 2021-22, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

The picture was rosier in Sutherland, the only other active keno lottery in Lincoln County, which saw its gross keno proceeds jump by 55.9% to $342,229.

Lincoln County government receives a share of proceeds from North Platte’s game, which ranked No. 13 among the state’s 168 active keno lotteries.

As a group, the 17 active city, village or county keno games in The Telegraph’s coverage area saw their combined 2022-23 gross income retreat by 0.8% to just over $11.7 million.

Meanwhile, total statewide keno income rose for a third straight year but went up just 2.1%. The total take was $357.1 million for the just-ended fiscal year.

Keno income for 2022-23 fell by 11.4% in Lincoln, which remained second to perennial leader Omaha. It dropped by 5.5% over 2021-22 for Hall County’s Grand Island-based keno game, while Columbus’ city-sponsored game suffered a 0.1% loss.

Temporary casinos are operating at horse racing tracks in those three cities as Nebraska’s existing tracks move to add permanent “racinos” under a 2020 voter initiative. Horseman’s Park in Omaha is now expected to open a temporary casino in 2024.

Charitable Gaming Division Director Brian Rockey said in January that his staff would be watching to see whether keno income erodes as casinos open at existing horse tracks and possibly others.

Proposed new horse track-casino combinations, including one between North Platte’s Interstate 80 exits, have been sidelined by a 2022 state law requiring market and socioeconomic studies at the existing tracks to be completed first by 2025.

Hastings quarter horse track operator Brian Becker, once a partner in the North Platte proposal, wants to transfer his Hastings track license to Ogallala after his efforts to build an all-new racino in Hastings went awry.

The Ogallala-based Keith County keno lottery, second only to North Platte’s in regional gross income, posted a strong 40.8% increase in 2022-23 proceeds to $1.77 million. Sponsoring governments must use their keno shares for community betterment.

But the next three highest-grossing keno games lost ground, with total income falling by 17.4% for Dawson County, 12.8% for McCook and 5.9% for Broken Bow over the past fiscal year.

Garden County’s game, based in Oshkosh, had an outsized increase by percentage because it was inactive most of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Gross keno income followed a similar pattern across west central Nebraska during 2023’s second quarter, which ran from April 1 to June 30. Nebraska’s keno games historically have done best in cold-weather months but slump in spring and summer.

North Platte’s April-June keno income totaled just under $1.3 million, 1.4% lower than the same quarter in 2022. The Sutherland game brought in $81,134, an 18.5% increase.

The region’s keno games collected a combined $2.94 million, 0.8% lower than between April and June 2022. Statewide second-quarter income was $85.9 million, 1.7% below the same period last year.