It’s now up to federal officials to decide whether SkyWest Airlines keeps serving the North Platte Regional Airport through its new charter subsidiary.

The North Platte Airport Authority unanimously backed SkyWest Charter’s application for another two years of Essential Air Service passenger subsidies at the board’s July 24 meeting, said Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.

The carrier would provide the federal program’s minimum 12 weekly round trips linking North Platte with Denver International Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration agrees, according to SkyWest Charter’s July 6 EAS bid.

Due to incorrect information provided to The Telegraph, a July 11 story erred in saying that the carrier’s bid would have maintained 14 round-trip flights a week.

Northwest Pacific Airways, doing business as Ravn Alaska, was the other bidder to provide Lee Bird’s connections to DIA with federal help.

Seafeldt said it’s unknown how soon FAA officials might act on North Platte’s EAS contract, which SkyWest first won for two years in 2018 and renewed for three years in 2020.

The Utah-based airline, which has flown 50-seat CRJ-200 aircraft throughout its time at Lee Bird, has been North Platte’s most consistently successful EAS carrier since the original Frontier Airlines pulled out in 1984.

SkyWest filed to withdraw its service in March 2022, citing chronic pilot shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has continued to link Lee Bird and DIA under a U.S. Department of Transportation directive since then.

The Airport Authority board rejected bids from Northern Pacific and two other would-be EAS successors in June 2022, postponing the issue of a permanent contract winner until SkyWest’s three-year deal expired.

In the interim, SkyWest organized its new charter wing, which would operate under federal rules letting less experienced copilots fly with experienced senior pilots. FAA approval of SkyWest Charter as a passenger carrier remains pending.

CRJ-200s would still serve North Platte under SkyWest Charter’s EAS bid, but they would be reconfigured to hold 30 passenger seats instead of 50. The charter wing would continue to coordinate with United Airlines flights at DIA, its EAS bid says.

Anchorage, Alaska-based Northern Pacific’s newest EAS bid, also dated July 6, said it also would provide 12 round trips between North Platte and Denver.

It would fly 37-seat De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft between Lee Bird and DIA, compared with the nine-seat aircraft proposed in its failed 2022 bid.

Northern Pacific has interline agreements with Alaska, American, Delta and Sun Country airlines as well as United, its EAS bid said.