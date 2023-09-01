The story of organized labor in North Platte certainly isn’t limited to the unionized people of Bailey Yard.

But like so much else in this 157-year-old Union Pacific town, it has long centered on railroaders.

Twelve units of national “craft” unions, each representing one or more categories of railroad jobs, account for most of today’s 2,000-some North Platte-area union members under the umbrella of the AFL-CIO’s Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council.

They’ve found new unity over five years of dramatic change on the largest U.S. railroad and a national near-strike last fall, five of their leaders said.

When waves of layoffs rolled through Bailey Yard in 2019, survivors’ attitude was “well, at least we didn’t get hit,’” said U.P. conductor Jeff Cooley, president of the 5,000-member council and Local 200 of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers’ transportation division (SMART-TD).

“Now, it’s like we all take it as they’re going after all of us.”

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” said Mike Gage, labor council secretary-treasurer and chairman of Local 1920 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Origins of a movement

North Platte’s rail labor story begins with the transcontinental railroad’s 1866 arrival and the workers who built U.P.’s “division point” roundhouse and shops after the track gangs moved on.

A Sept. 3, 1874, item in the North Platte Western Nebraskian said Division 88 of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (now the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen) “has been removed from Grand Island to North Platte.”

Elkhorn Lodge No. 28 of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen was first noted in the Western Nebraskian of Dec. 22, 1875. Ira L. Bare, 35-year Semi-Weekly Tribune editor, listed both locals “among the first lodges” in North Platte in his 1920 two-volume history of Lincoln County.

The city’s union movement remained strong for more than a century. The North Platte Central Labor Council, predecessor to the Midwest Nebraska council, organized in 1970 to advance common labor issues in the area.

But enthusiasm gradually ebbed over the decades after a three-day national rail strike in July 1992.

By 2021, the labor council’s membership had plummeted. Nebraska State AFL-CIO leaders “were getting ready to disband it at the request of the local members,” Gage said.

Cooley was elected labor council president that year. After he was elected SMART-TD local president in 2019, he had called old friend and state AFL-CIO chief Sue Martin.

“I said, ‘Sue, I am now local president of 200. What do you want me to do?’”

Veteran organizer

Cooley isn’t a lifelong railroader. He joined Union Pacific at Bailey Yard in 2006 from Lincoln, where he joined Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1986 and finished his college degree in business administration and industrial management in 1990.

He brought a passion for union organizing west with him. While at Goodyear, Cooley belonged to the United Rubber Workers and then the United Steelworkers. When the latter struck Goodyear in 1997 and 2006, he was a strike captain at the Lincoln plant.

Cooley pulled back from leadership after his daughter, Jessica, was killed in a 2005 car wreck. “I just wanted to dedicate everything to my family.”

Then came Union Pacific’s Unified Plan 2020 and the “precision scheduled railroading” it entailed.

PSR, adopted by U.P. in 2018 after other major railroads did so, emphasizes longer trains needing fewer locomotives — and workers to maintain them — to improve profits.

Hundreds of engines and thousands of rail cars were idled across U.P.’s 23-state system. Several rounds of furloughs and layoffs cut some 200 jobs at Bailey and greatly increased strains on remaining workers.

“When they were chipping away with the furloughs at the crafts, they would hit one, six months would go by, another craft would get hit and another craft would get hit,” Cooley said.

He had lost his “grit” for union politics after his daughter’s death. But “when PSR came along, I knew the union membership was not ready for the labor war that was arriving.”

Learning to talk together

COVID-19’s 2020 arrival delayed progress in building cooperation between crafts that the union leaders agreed was lacking.

“The chairmen would deal with each other and reach out about issues, but there wasn’t any organization about it,” said Amanda Snide, SMART-TD local chair and state legislative director.

Gage agreed, saying “the crafts would bicker back and forth” rather than seek common ground.

“I kept sitting in locomotives, and all these people were bitching,” Cooley added. “And I finally said, ‘You know, action’s the only way to do anything.’”

The tide turned in 2022, as COVID-slowed talks on the next nationwide rail union contracts reached an impasse.

Class I railroads, which had cut typical train crews from five to two people since the 1980s, sought to reduce them to one by having conductors drive from central locations to deal with train or track problems.

Conductors and engineers complained that PSR keeps them on call 24 hours a day with too little time to rest between trips. Railroaders across the crafts were aroused over a general lack of sick leave and railroad policies that disciplined them if they took time off to see doctors.

As President Joe Biden appointed an emergency board in July 2022 to recommend a national rail settlement, Cooley and leaders of other Bailey Yard locals were coming together at last.

National SMART-TD leaders had asked delegates from other crafts at the national AFL-CIO convention to help them push to keep two-person crews.

When the convention agreed, “I think it carried a better message than just us carrying it,” Cooley said.

Gage built bridges on the two-person crew issue with other local crafts, added Travis Kuenning, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Local 388 chair, state BLET legislative representative and Central Labor Council co-legislative chair with Snide.

BLET members were “unanimous that we felt that there was definitely a benefit for labor for us to join in,” he said.

The workings of PSR itself aided their unity movement, the group added. As layoffs struck craft after craft, remaining employees were having to take on jobs done by other crafts.

Railroaders typically would bristle at that, Gage said. “The engineers might have said, ‘Well, that mechanical guy is too lazy to do this.’”

But under PSR’s demands, “we were meeting regularly to discuss these issues,” Cooley added.

“We had mass texts, Zoom meetings,” Gage said. Now, “if our (electrical) folks are doing something the engineers don’t like, they let us know.”

Setbacks and success

The presidential board’s package, including substantial pay raises, won tentative agreement from most national crafts. But conductors, engineers and signalmen weren’t satisfied on sick leave, scheduling and two-person crews.

Federal law allowed the unions to strike Sept. 16 without an industry-wide master deal. For the first time in 30 years, Bailey Yard workers — even those whose national crafts favored the deal — prepared to post picket lines.

“When I had my meetings, I asked them if they had ever been on strike,” Cooley said at the time. “I may have had one hand out of 200.”

With less than 24 hours before the deadline, national negotiators reached a tentative deal. The railroads had taken one-person crews off the table. But they still hadn’t agreed to sick leave.

Eight national crafts ratified the accord. SMART-TD, BLET and two others did not. As a new Dec. 9 strike deadline loomed, pressure grew on Biden and Congress to impose the presidential board’s terms by law.

Bailey Yard union leaders reached a decision: They’d lobby Congress for a separate bill guaranteeing seven days’ sick leave. Many calls were placed to Capitol Hill delegations nationwide.

The House of Representatives voted both to impose the national deal and mandate sick leave. But the latter bill went nowhere in the Senate, and Biden Dec. 2 signed the bill imposing the national agreement.

Bailey’s union leaders were bitterly disappointed — but time would prove their push for sick leave had an effect.

Though the imposed deal runs through 2024, railroads returned to the bargaining table on sick leave. “It was the negative perception from the public that they didn’t like,” Kuenning said.

In Nebraska, state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte introduced a bill to keep two-person crews on trains in Nebraska.

A rail disaster also intervened. On Feb. 3, a CSX train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spewing hazardous materials and forcing mass evacuations. CSX was an early adoptee of PSR.

Union Pacific and SMART-TD agreed March 24 to maintain two-person crews on tracks from Omaha to the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, U.P. and other railroads were gradually reaching sick-leave deals with their crafts.

The last was SMART-TD, which concluded a deal with Union Pacific July 6 providing five sick days and the right to convert three vacation days into sick leave “at any time” without denial. Talks on “scheduled rest” issues would continue, a U.P. press release said.

Fresh worries

Rail unions can’t rest on their laurels, the North Platte group said. The Central Labor Council’s rail caucus has adopted a “regulated safety production” resolution calling on crafts to follow “each and every safety rule that governs their specific tasks or operation.”

They’ll also push for adoption of Jacobson’s two-person crew bill, another Unicameral bill requiring Nebraska railroads to report blocked-crossing data and a federal safety bill introduced after the Ohio derailment.

“Nobody wants another East Palestine,” said Brad Halligan, chairman of International Association of Machinists Local 180.

Local railroaders were dismayed July 26 when Union Pacific hired Jim Vena, who had implemented PSR as chief operating officer in 2019 and 2020, to succeed CEO Lance Fritz.

Eleven North Platte employees were among 94 across U.P.’s system to be furloughed Aug. 23. The next day, the five labor leaders met with a Telegraph reporter for a prescheduled interview.

They said their unions responded to the latest job cuts in a way they can’t remember seeing before.

“We had these furloughs in mechanical,” including IBEW members, Gage said. “And next thing you know, we’re getting phone calls from Amanda saying, ‘Hey, we want to place your furloughed people’” in jobs under SMART-TD.

Union members have the right to transfer between crafts, they said, but that kind of outreach wouldn’t have happened five years ago.

“I think yesterday was pretty damn cool,” Snide said.