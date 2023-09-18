Bailey Yard stakeholders need to meet in search of ways to avoid a repeat of Thursday’s hazardous materials fire at the North Platte yard, Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday.

Their consensus followed a review with County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director, of what went well and what didn’t during the five-hour firefighting effort and evacuation of some 25 homes north of the yard.

Both men and Commissioner Chris Bruns, who spent that period at Myers’ command post just north of the yard, said they were pleased with local first responders’ actions in carrying out the county’s emergency plan for dealing with a hazardous materials exposure.

But Bruns and Kramer questioned some aspects of the Union Pacific Railroad’s response, including slowness in identifying perchloric acid as the chemical that exploded in a parked intermodal shipping container just after noon Thursday.

“We’re extremely lucky,” Bruns told commissioners. “Perchloric acid, that’s nasty. It can cause major health issues and even fatalities in certain instances. But we’re lucky that we executed our plans and got people evacuated in a timely manner as fast as we could once we realized what we were dealing with. …

“I’d ask that we ask some tough questions, (that) we find out what steps are being taken by Union Pacific to mitigate this moving forward, because … this could easily have been a different type of situation.”

County Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff asked Bruns and Commissioner Joe Hewgley to put together a meeting involving U.P. officials as well as the County Board, first responders, local leaders and perhaps federal railroad regulators.

The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the cause of the Thursday blast, which came more than seven months after 38 cars on a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed Feb. 3 at East Palestine, Ohio, forcing evacuations as several cars and the toxic chemicals aboard them burned for two days.

U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said Monday afternoon that the railroad is cooperating with state and federal agencies looking into the Bailey fire.

“Union Pacific is also conducting its own analysis and review of the incident, including emergency response procedures,” she said. “As with any incident, we will take what we learn and implement actions to improve future response initiatives.”

Myers, asked by Bruns to brief commissioners Monday, said the railroad made the initial 911 call about the fire at 12:04 p.m. Thursday.

That caller then said there had been an explosion on the railcar in Bailey’s spare car yard, which authorities said Thursday had been sitting there for about two hours.

North Platte firefighters were called out at 12:06 p.m. and told to meet a U.P. employee near the former Taft School on U.S. Highway 30, who would lead them to where the intermodal car was burning.

A minute later, “a citizen called in about a large sonic boom and lots of smoke from the U.P. railyard,” Myers said.

Authorities eventually learned there were 50 barrels of 55-gallon capacity carrying perchloric acid in the lower of two stacked containers aboard the railcar, Kramer said.

Two people living just north of U.S. 30 told The Telegraph Thursday that they both heard four explosions. Kramer said Monday that an employee from the State Fire Marshal’s Office found the lid of one 55-gallon barrel a considerable distance from the blast site.

Five minutes after the first 911 call, Myers said, North Platte firefighters decided they could best battle the fire by using Birdwood Crossing, west of the yard, to get to the fire site.

The wind was coming from the south, blowing north, throughout the next five hours. Had they tried to enter from the north, “there were a lot more tracks to cross anyway,” Myers said.

The explosion also set off a grass fire near the burning car. Myers launched a drone owned by Region 51 to get overhead views while firefighters put out the grass fire to reach the fully engulfed car.

Kramer said authorities weren’t sure what happened to the upper container. “We thought at first (it) blew off of” the lower container,” he said. “It was actually on top of it. It had crushed the bottom because the bottom (one) had melted — the bottom container.”

Myers said it wasn’t until 12:32 p.m. — nearly half an hour after ignition — that U.P. officials first said that perchloric acid had been in the lower container.

But dispatchers also were told a minute later “that the train was full of batteries,” he said. “That information was getting confusing as to which one we were actually dealing with.”

Fire Chief Dennis Thompson told The Telegraph Friday that memory foam was inside the upper intermodal container that collapsed into the lower one.

But Kramer, who said he witnessed the firefighting with U.P. special agents, said authorities never got good information at that time on the upper container’s contents.

Railroad officials “called Cheyenne and they called someplace else, and the results they got back was that it was a mixed load and the (shipping) manifest does not specify what’s in those.”

“If that had been something of a toxic nature, would that have been noted or not?” Woodruff asked the sheriff.

“I don’t know,” Kramer said. “If it was a mixed load, it may not be.”

Once perchloric acid was finally confirmed, Myers said, authorities ordered evacuations up to 1 mile from the Bailey fire site. The “emergency response guide” for perchloric acid recommended at least one-half mile.

U.S. 30 was closed between Front and Splinter roads, with the Nebraska State Patrol posting barricades to the east at Hoover Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. Shelters were opened at The Salvation Army in North Platte and the American Legion Hall in Hershey.

Bruns quizzed Myers on the likelihood that the perchloric acid had leaked from one or more barrels before the fire and explosion.

“I don’t know if you’re the appropriate one to answer this,” he told him, “but my understanding is this car was listed as ‘do not hump,’ and this stretch of cars were humped. And so we have 56 gallons, roughly, of perchloric acid that were in a car that wasn’t supposed to be humped that were humped.

“The investigative report from the FRA’s going to come out, and we’ll know for sure, probably.”

“The report we got was that there were 50 drums of 55 gallons of this (apiece) in there,” Myers said.

“So was there leakage of the perchloric acid liquid?” Woodruff asked.

“That’s a possibility, yeah,” Myers answered.

Bruns said his research indicated that perchloric acid only becomes volatile “when it comes in contact with organic matter — so, like, the pallets it was sitting on.”

Perchloric acid is a hazardous material used in explosives, as well as some food, drug and biocidal products, Tysver said in a Thursday U.P. statement.

Several nearby railcars caught fire as a result of the blast, she said then. On Monday, Kramer said railcars in front of the exploded container blocked firefighters’ access for three hours.

A remote-controlled engine finally moved those cars out of the way, allowing firefighters to pour water on the blaze from nearby hydrants, Kramer said.

“That took a while for them to move those cars,” Bruns said. “That was about 3:30 in the afternoon.”

“I think so,” Myers replied. But when firefighters “were comfortable they were dealing with the acid, they knew exactly what they needed to do.”

The emergency management director also said U.P. told the 911 center at 12:58 p.m. — 54 minutes after the blast — that trains were again being allowed to move on the U.P. mainline inside Bailey Yard.

As firefighters were dousing the blaze, the National Weather Service warned authorities that the southerly wind that had aided them all afternoon could shift to the north as late as 7 p.m.

Emergency alerts told residents south of Bailey as far as West A Street to be ready to evacuate. But by 5 p.m., Myers said, the fire was out and the northward evacuation was lifted.

By then, Myers, firefighters “were actually confident that we’d been seeing white smoke” and “mostly steam from the water they were putting on.” They believed “the amount of chemical that they were even thinking was there mostly at this time was burnt off a long time ago.”

Air monitoring throughout the fire indicated fumes quickly ascended and dissipated, Fire Chief Thompson told

The Telegraph Friday.

“It didn’t take very far before it became just a mild health irritant,” Myers said Monday. “When it hits the air, that’s what we want. We want it to hit the air and dissipate quickly.”

But Bruns told commissioners that Lincoln County and North Platte residents shouldn’t simply put Thursday’s fire behind them.

“It’s important that we do have things going through that yard, because the railroad ships a lot of things that keep our country moving,” he said.

“But perchloric acid is one chemical that’s moved. This could easily have been anhydrous or chlorine in which we’re looking at a completely different type of situation.”

Bruns also brought up a Sept. 8 letter to U.P. officials from Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, about FRA inspections at Bailey in July and August that found defects on U.P. freight cars at twice the national average.

Tysver said Thursday that no derailment was involved in the fire and explosion. But Bruns said he’d like to have FRA officials at the meeting the County Board wants to put together, as well as U.P. and Bailey Yard leaders.

“How do we move forward together to address these concerns and make sure that our (response) plans are in cohesion?” he said.

“Because I’m hearing in roundabout ways from constituents who work out at the railroad that their emergency management plans weren’t followed.

“Sirens are supposed to go off at Bailey Yard when there’s a toxic burn, and that didn’t happen. We had the UP asking to have the mainline traffic restored when we had an active situation with a fire. If we had had a wind shift, we could have had Lincoln County residents who work out there in harm’s way.”

“I think the policy of not knowing what mixed loads are is very dangerous,” Kramer added. “It may not be dangerous when they’re being transported, but when they turn into flames from another source, the smoke off them can be very toxic and probably was.

“That nasty black smoke, we don’t know if that was coming from the acid or was coming from the second load (in the upper container). We had no idea what was in there, nor did anybody around there. It was information that appeared to me to be impossible to find.”

“And that strikes me as just being very poor policy,” Woodruff said.