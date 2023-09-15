As investigations continue into Thursday’s perchloric acid explosion and fire at Bailey Yard, North Platte’s fire chief says he’s generally pleased with local responders’ performance.

Dennis Thompson, confirming a follow-up statement from Union Pacific Railroad, said Friday that air monitoring throughout the five-hour fire never showed health concerns from the black and orange billowing smoke.

“We never saw any diminishment in oxygen content in the air,” Thompson told The Telegraph. “We were always seeing almost 21% (content), which is normal. We didn’t detect any levels of the chemical.”

People in about 25 homes near U.S. Highway 30 and up to a mile beyond it were evacuated after the acid exploded about noon inside the lower of two stacked intermodal containers on a stationary railcar.

The blast caused several nearby railcars to catch fire, U.P. said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

With reports of “heavy toxic smoke” coming from Bailey, North Platte-area first responders quickly shut down U.S. Highway 30 between Front and Splinter roads, directly north of the explosion site in Bailey’s west hump.

U.S. 30 traffic was also being stopped at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Hoover Road, the latter just east of the former Taft School north of the yard.

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area closed, as did the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center just south of the yard.

Authorities were poised for evacuations south of the tower if weather conditions changed. But the fire was declared out and the evacuations were lifted about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

“Weather conditions couldn’t have been more perfect for us” to prevent chemical clouds, Thompson said. “The particles were going up and into the atmosphere.”

U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said Friday that the railroad was cooperating with state and federal regulators as they determine what caused the explosion in the yard.

Perchloric acid is a hazardous material used in explosives, as well as some food, drug and biocidal products, Tysver said U.P.’s Friday statement.

“No Union Pacific personnel were injured, and our employees have been safely evacuated,” she said about two hours after Thursday’s blast.

She added that the explosion did not result from a derailment, as “the car had been stationary in the yard for a couple hours.”

Injuries resulting from exposure to perchloric acid are not common, said Dr. Ron Kirschner, a physician toxicologist at the Nebraska Poison Center. But when injuries do occur, they can be severe.

Kirschner said people can be chemically burned if their skin comes into contact with the acid. Depending on where and how large the burn is, it could affect their ability to take care of themselves.

Fumes from the acid can also damage the airways and lungs and result in symptoms such as difficulty with breathing. The severity of injury from fumes depends on a person’s length and proximity to the acid.

In both instances of exposure, a person could be hospitalized.

“It’s a very strong acid,” Kirschner said. “It’s something that requires a lot of care in transporting.”

Thompson praised the cooperation of railroad employees as well as the firefighting and law enforcement agencies who have regularly trained on what to do in case of a hazardous materials fire, leak or spill at Bailey.

Union Pacific, Thompson added, is “great at making sure we have the resources we need and the help we need to deal with these things.”

Other agencies involved in Thursday’s response were North Platte police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Region 51 Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

Evacuees were directed to shelters at North Platte’s Salvation Army headquarters and Hershey’s American Legion Post 279. “It sounds like they had a few people” show up there, Thompson said.

First responders will prepare “after-action reports” seeking ways to improve, he said. But “we are extremely happy with the way it unfolded in terms of obtaining information, securing safety zones (and) other agencies’ responses.”

The fire chief also addressed concerns he had heard Friday that groundwater near the yard might have been contaminated from firefighting efforts.

Thompson said North Platte employees of Hazmat Inc., a national firm that includes Bailey Yard among its clients, responded quickly to ensure that didn’t happen.

“They were on scene with us and set up containment to catch any runoff from applying water to those containers,” he said. “That was huge for us environmentally to have that in place ahead of time.”

Communications among agencies and with the public generally worked well, Thompson said. But he’s concerned that some residents never got the string of emergency “rave alerts” from North Platte’s 911 center — often because they hadn’t signed up for them.

He said people can sign up for cellphone and online notifications at smart911.com. “They just have to go in, and it’s an easy process and you can get whatever alerts you want.”

Winds were blowing from the southwest at about 10 mph around the time of the blasts. Two men who live near U.S. 30, talking aboard utility-type vehicles Thursday afternoon on nearby Scouts Rest Ranch Road, agreed that they heard four explosions in all.

Shortly afterward, dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from atop the eight-story Golden Spike Tower.

Volunteer Gregg Robertson said he was talking to someone inside the tower when “I just saw something and I looked and it was just a big ball of flame.

“And then it was just fire, fire, fire, constant for 10, 12 minutes maybe. And then the fire went down and smoke kind of increased, and then it was just sparks coming out.”

Robertson said he saw two smoke plumes rising from the blast site. “The east plume was like black smoke. The west plume was orange smoke, something like I’ve not seen from a fire,” he said.

“There’s something was burning that — I don’t want no part of smelling what it was, because it was some kind of chemical over there going on.”

Thompson said Friday that the shipping container containing the perchloric acid collapsed after the fire had consumed all of the chemical.

“When the bottom container was consumed, the top one came down” atop it, he said. “And it had memory foam in it, so that burned for a while.”

This story includes reporting from Telegraph staffers Ryan Herzog, Andrew Bottrell, Joan von Kampen and Tyler Soper and Omaha World-Herald reporter Dan Crisler.