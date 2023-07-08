The union representing Union Pacific Railroad’s conductors has reached a tentative agreement with the railroad for formal sick leave, its Bailey Yard local president said Saturday morning.

Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne, president of both SMART-TD Local 200 and the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, shared with The Telegraph a Thursday letter sharing the outlines of the deal.

The accord with U.P. provides five paid sick days “to all employees actively working in road and yard service, including hostler/hostler helpers and firemen in training,” says the letter from SMART-TD general chairs Roy Davis, Luke Edington and Gary Crest.

All U.P. employees represented by SMART-TD, regardless of class of service, may also convert three vacation days into sick leave, the letter says.

Both regular and converted sick leave days “can be taken at any time” and “cannot be denied,” Davis, Edington and Crest wrote SMART-TD local chairs.

Additionally, the extra personal day granted by Congress’ December imposition of the latest national railroad collective bargaining agreement may be taken “on demand, any day of the week” unless it falls on Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after it, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Finally, the letter from national SMART-TD leaders says the sick-leave deal creates a process to bank up to 60 days’ worth of unused personal leave days, paid sick days and the additional day off in the national rail labor accord.

Final contract language is being drawn up and will be released next week, the three national chairpersons said. SMART-TD members will have to ratify the deal for it to take effect.

The sick-leave agreement follows a separate SMART-TD deal with Union Pacific in March that says engine cabs will continue to be staffed by least two people. U.P. had been pushing for one-person crews, as have other Class I railroads.

Union Pacific spokespeople were not available for comment on the conductors’ sick-leave deal early Saturday morning.

The railroad previously concluded separate sick-leave deals with its other rail crafts, most recently the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen in June. The nation’s other major railroads have likewise reached a succession of sick-leave agreements with their unions.

Cooley said Saturday morning that SMART-TD’s sick-leave deal “is a huge step in bringing back worker dignity within Union Pacific Railroad.”

The ability to bank unused sick-leave days is valuable, he said, but “the days they can’t refuse (to grant) is the kicker. They’ve been refusing people any time (off) for anything unless it’s FMLA-related,” referring to the federal Family Medical Leave Act.

Members of Cooley’s Bailey Yard local began actively pressing for formal sick-leave days without penalty in June 2022, as national negotiations with the major U.S. railroads reached an impasse. “We weren’t getting any time off,” Cooley said.

SMART-TD Local 200 members lobbied Congress at that time to mandate paid sick leave if it was going to use its powers to impose the tentative nationwide deal the railroads and unions had reached in September. The conductors’ union was one of four national craft unions that had rejected the overall deal.

The House of Representatives voted 221-207 to guarantee seven days’ paid sick leave. After the Senate refused to go along, both houses voted to impose the September accord.