A Union Pacific Railroad press release Sunday noted the tentative sick-leave agreement it has reached with the national union representing its train conductors.

The deal, which The Telegraph first reported Saturday, grants U.P.’s SMART-TD members up to eight paid sick leave days. The railroad previously reached separate, slightly varying sick-leave deals with its other 12 craft unions.

U.P.’s Sunday press release said ratification of the agreement by SMART-TD members would make it the second U.S. railroad to have sick-leave deals in place with all its unions.

“I want to thank SMART-TD leadership for their support as we work together to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to deliver exceptional service to our customers,” U.P. Chairman Lance Fritz said.

“We are committed to continued collaboration with our labor partners and employees to further identify opportunities that support our best-in-class workforce.”

Local 200 and Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne shared with The Telegraph a Thursday letter co-signed by SMART-TD general chairs Roy Davis, Luke Edington and Gary Crest.

They said the tentative accord grants five paid sick days “to all employees actively working in road and yard service.” All U.P. employees represented by SMART-TD also may convert three vacation days into sick leave.

Both regular and converted sick leave days “can be taken at any time” and “cannot be denied,” Davis, Edington and Crest wrote SMART-TD local chairs.

The agreement also lets SMART-TD members take the extra personal day granted in December’s nationally imposed rail agreement “on demand, any day of the week” except July 4, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Union Pacific’s Sunday press release says the railroad and SMART-TD leaders “look forward to continuing discussions on scheduled rest, which will allow employees to have more predictable schedules and enable the railroad to better manage staffing levels.”

The sick-leave deal reached last week affects about 5,900 U.P. employees, the press release said.