Businesses, tourist sites have until Nov. 30 to apply for Nebraska Passport program
Businesses, tourist sites have until Nov. 30 to apply for Nebraska Passport program

North Platte restaurant, vineyard and winery on Nebraska Tourism's 2021 Nebraska Passport program

The Cedar Room restaurant, which opened last summer at 505 N. Dewey St. in North Platte’s downtown Canteen District, is one of three stops in or near the city in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program. Feather River Vineyard and Winery and Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park are the others.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Tourism is now taking applications for businesses and tourist sites interested in being chosen for the state’s 2022 Nebraska Passport program.

Interested attractions have until Nov. 30 to apply to be part of the state tourism agency’s 13th annual Passport list of attractions and self-service tours for residents and out-of-state visitors.

“The Nebraska Passport is a wonderful way for us to promote the unique destinations and attractions we have in our state,” Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks said in a press release.

“Not only is this a fun program for the stops and participants, but it provides a significant economic impact to the state by encouraging traveler spending in Nebraska.”

The 2022 Nebraska Passport season will run from May 1 to Sept. 30. The sites chosen will be notified in February, with the entire 70-site list announced in March.

Details about the program and online applications may be found at nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. There is no fee to participate.

Questions may be emailed to info@nebraskapassport.com.

