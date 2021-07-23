Calamus kayak race postponed

The Calamus Kayak Adventure Race, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed because a health alert for a harmful algal bloom was issued at Calamus State Recreation Area on Friday.
In a press release, Calamus Superintendent Logan Epp said he hopes to reschedule the event, but that will depend on the future presence of the harmful algal bloom, also known as blue-green algae. Lakes are tested weekly by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The race was to be a competition in four divisions: kids, adults, open class and two-person.
