Calamus kayak race postponed
The Calamus Kayak Adventure Race, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed because a health alert for a harmful algal bloom was issued at Calamus State Recreation Area on Friday.

In a press release, Calamus Superintendent Logan Epp said he hopes to reschedule the event, but that will depend on the future presence of the harmful algal bloom, also known as blue-green algae. Lakes are tested weekly by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The race was to be a competition in four divisions: kids, adults, open class and two-person.

