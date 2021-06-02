 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calibraska Arts Initiative animation class begins June 21
0 comments

Calibraska Arts Initiative animation class begins June 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Calibraska Arts Initiative will start its entry-level animation courses on June 21 on North Platte Community College’s south campus, according to a press release.

The week-long course offers two sessions: One for students from ages 7 to 13, which will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and one for students 13 years and older, which will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In the course, “students will gain a basic understanding of how to control movement at the frame-by-frame level and utilize straight ahead and key frame animation to plan and execute their animation,” according to the press release. The course will allow students to animate paper, clay and other materials.

Registration for this course ends June 14.

For more information or to register, please visit calibraska.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News