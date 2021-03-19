Calibraska Summer Arts Program will return for in-person and online classes

“What once was a passion project teaching on family visits back home to Scottsbluff in the summer has turned into a full-time job, and I couldn’t be happier,” Larsen-Dockray said. “Having to adjust to the pandemic was tough last year, but this summer I’m really looking forward to returning to my hometown state as well as exploring new ways of teaching and connecting with more rural communities in Nebraska by offering classes with students both in person and being zoomed in.”

This summer will be the first time rolling out a satellite site concept, which Larsen-Dockray is working with Nebraska 4-H to develop. The goal is to identify extension offices where students can zoom into the Calibraska classes if they live too far from the tour. Larsen-Dockray hopes to eventually outfit offices with Calibraska’s signature animation backpacks created to mimic those Larsen-Dockray used at CalArts.

Each backpack is a mobile animation downshooter and has film, photography, editing, design, and digital animation capabilities. This summer, Buffalo County will be the pilot for this model including a backpack and other tech with support from 4-H and the Kearney Area Community Foundation.