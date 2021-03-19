Calibraska Summer Arts Program will return for in-person and online classes

The 2021 Calibraska Summer Arts Program returns to classes in person, as well as online, this coming summer.
Erica Larsen-Dockray, Calibraska Arts Initiative director, who teaches and creates animation in Los Angeles, is a Scottsbluff native. She started teaching animation on visits home and later invited fellow animators to join her, which resulted in the arts program that began in 2013.
Classes in North Platte will run from June 21 through July 2 at Mid-Plains Community College, 601 W. State Farm Road. Classes also will be offered in Lincoln June 7-18 and Scottsbluff July 5-16.
Larsen-Dockray and her former student Zekkeraya El-magharbel, who graduated from CalArts with a double major in animation and music, plan to fly to Nebraska to teach animation classes at the three sites.
“We are excited to be back to teach a wide variety of subjects including animation, acting, hip-hop, creative writing, filmmaking, and more,” Larsen-Dockray said in a press release, “all being taught by experts in the field from Los Angeles.”
The program kicks off June 7 and runs through July 30. Classes run the gamut of creative subjects including direct cinema, character design, effects animation, 100 years of sci-fi cinema, acting, hip-hop dance and CG modeling.
Larsen-Dockray leans on her connections from her alma mater, CalArts, as well as her extensive experience as an animation teaching artist in Los Angeles to put together a stellar lineup of instructors each year. Many are college faculty, working at the big production studios, award-winning artists and producers, and current or recent California grads looking to expand their teaching horizons.
“What once was a passion project teaching on family visits back home to Scottsbluff in the summer has turned into a full-time job, and I couldn’t be happier,” Larsen-Dockray said. “Having to adjust to the pandemic was tough last year, but this summer I’m really looking forward to returning to my hometown state as well as exploring new ways of teaching and connecting with more rural communities in Nebraska by offering classes with students both in person and being zoomed in.”
This summer will be the first time rolling out a satellite site concept, which Larsen-Dockray is working with Nebraska 4-H to develop. The goal is to identify extension offices where students can zoom into the Calibraska classes if they live too far from the tour. Larsen-Dockray hopes to eventually outfit offices with Calibraska’s signature animation backpacks created to mimic those Larsen-Dockray used at CalArts.
Each backpack is a mobile animation downshooter and has film, photography, editing, design, and digital animation capabilities. This summer, Buffalo County will be the pilot for this model including a backpack and other tech with support from 4-H and the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
Registration is now open for the classes for ages 7 to adult. For more information on the classes, to sign up or to donate, visit calibraska.org or contact Calibraska at info@calibraska.org or call 308-631-5704 or 661-670-8663.
Class costs are discounted 20% until April 15. Financial aid is available on a first-come basis by emailing info@calibraska.org.
Calibraska also is running a “$100 campaign” asking businesses and individuals to sponsor students in need.