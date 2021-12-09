California woman accused of drug possession in Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop

A California woman is facing drug possession charges after the Nebraska State Patrol said it confiscated THC concentrate, edibles, marijuana and pills from a vehicle Wednesday.
At 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Honda Element fail to maintain its lane while traveling on U.S. Highway 30 near Roscoe, according to a NSP press release. During the traffic stop, an K-9 unit detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search found 12 pounds of THC concentrate, nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, approximately 100 THC edibles and more than 20 controlled pills, the patrol said.
The driver, Kathryn Wenzel, 27, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession of marijuana-more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. She was lodged in Keith County Jail.