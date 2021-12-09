California woman accused of drug possession in Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop

A California woman is facing drug possession charges after the Nebraska State Patrol said it confiscated THC concentrate, edibles, marijuana and pills from a vehicle Wednesday.

At 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Honda Element fail to maintain its lane while traveling on U.S. Highway 30 near Roscoe, according to a NSP press release. During the traffic stop, an K-9 unit detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search found 12 pounds of THC concentrate, nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, approximately 100 THC edibles and more than 20 controlled pills, the patrol said.