Candidate filing period to be pushed back as Lincoln County officials draw new districts

Rossell said she seeks to keep precinct populations as equal as possible because local governments have to use them in redrawing their own election districts.

She’s aiming to complete precinct boundaries by Oct. 31, she said, clearing the way for local governments to take it from there.

Six of the eight governments serving North Platte elect some or all of their governing board members by district or ward.

The other two — the North Platte Airport Authority and the Lincoln County Agricultural Society — elect all their members at-large.

North Platte’s city government and school district, Lincoln County and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District all are contracting with gWorks of Omaha for redistricting work, according to officials with each government.

The gWorks firm, which developed the Nebraska GIS databases for local governments and the public, will make proposals for the governing boards to review, adjust and adopt.

Educational Service Unit 16 is using the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research to help redraw its districts, Administrator Deb Paulman said.