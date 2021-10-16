Candidate filing period to be pushed back as Lincoln County officials draw new districts

After a late U.S. 2020 census report that forced a tension-filled special legislative session, it’s the turn of Nebraska’s local governments to redraw their election districts.
Between that delay and a recent change in state law, would-be 2022 candidates won’t be formally filing for office any time soon, says Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.
“There’s no sense having people file until they know which districts they’ll be in,” said Rossell, who also serves as the county’s election commissioner.
The law change, enacted as part of Legislative Bill 285 last May, permanently delays the opening of the primary election filing period from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5 for all candidates.
Incumbents seeking either re-election or a different elective office will have until Feb. 15 to file. All other candidates will have until March 1 to enter the May 10 primary.
Rossell said she’s working on boundary adjustments to the 24 Lincoln County voting precincts now that census results are in and the Legislature completed its special redistricting session for statewide offices on Sept. 30.
Those precincts, like local election districts and wards, must be “substantially equal in population” under state law, Rossell said.
Another state law says each voting precinct generally must have between 75 and 1,750 people, based on its number of actual voters at the last statewide general election.
Rossell said she seeks to keep precinct populations as equal as possible because local governments have to use them in redrawing their own election districts.
She’s aiming to complete precinct boundaries by Oct. 31, she said, clearing the way for local governments to take it from there.
Six of the eight governments serving North Platte elect some or all of their governing board members by district or ward.
The other two — the North Platte Airport Authority and the Lincoln County Agricultural Society — elect all their members at-large.
North Platte’s city government and school district, Lincoln County and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District all are contracting with gWorks of Omaha for redistricting work, according to officials with each government.
The gWorks firm, which developed the Nebraska GIS databases for local governments and the public, will make proposals for the governing boards to review, adjust and adopt.
Educational Service Unit 16 is using the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research to help redraw its districts, Administrator Deb Paulman said.
Census results didn’t require any district boundary changes for the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area, President Ryan Purdy said. The Board of Governors will ratify that decision at its monthly meeting next Wednesday, he said.
Local boards’ votes on redistricting plans generally will take place in November or December in light of the Jan. 5 opening of filing season for the 2022 elections.
But Stuart Simpson, North Platte Public Schools’ executive director of finance, said the school board might not be ready for a December vote because that month’s meeting will be Dec. 6, a week earlier than usual.
The board typically meets on the second Monday of each month but met Oct. 4 this month. The first Monday after New Year’s Day would be Jan. 3, two days before the election filing period starts.
Three North Platte people have announced intentions to seek the Legislature’s open District 42 seat: Brenda Fourtner, retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns.
Two-term incumbent Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte is term-limited and will leave office in January 2023.
Lawmakers last month expanded District 42, traditionally confined to Lincoln County, to include all of McPherson, Logan, Hooker and Thomas counties and northern and eastern Perkins County.
No one else has announced plans to run for other major offices up for election next year within Lincoln County.
Four North Platte City Council seats, three North Platte school board slots, two county commissioners’ positions and the county’s nine separately elected department heads will be on the 2022 ballot.