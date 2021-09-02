Candidate interviews begin as Lincoln County moves toward filling treasurer position

The process of filling the vacant Lincoln County treasurer position advanced Thursday as candidate interviews began.

County Clerk Becky Rossell confirmed that three candidates filed applications.

County Board Chairman Kent Weems said Commissioners Jerry Woodruff and Chris Bruns are the two members of the committee that will conduct the interviews.

Weems said Woodruff and Bruns will brief the commissioners at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.

He did not expect names of applicants to be released until Tuesday’s meeting.

“We will do whatever we can legally do as far as background checks,” Weems said. “One thing I have heard from the Treasurer’s Office staff is that cross-training has been a lot better than the last time (we went through this).”

He said staff members have a better understanding of the various responsibilities in the office and can step up when someone is out.

