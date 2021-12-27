Candidates can begin election filing process Jan. 5

Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell’s 2022 will begin much like her last big election year in 2020: Accepting candidates’ filings for the main events while preparing for a special opening act.

All candidates for the May 10 primary and the Nov. 8 general election can file starting Jan. 5 under a new 2021 state law.

Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 — even if seeking a different office — while all other candidates have until March 1.

Local or county candidates must file at their county election office, such as Rossell’s at the North Platte courthouse. She also serves as county election commissioner.

Candidates for federal or state offices or multicounty boards, on the other hand, must file with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office in Lincoln.

Rossell said Monday she expects some confusion at the start of the primary filing period because some of Lincoln County’s local governments haven’t finished redistricting after the 2020 census.