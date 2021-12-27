Candidates can begin election filing process Jan. 5

Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell’s 2022 will begin much like her last big election year in 2020: Accepting candidates’ filings for the main events while preparing for a special opening act.
All candidates for the May 10 primary and the Nov. 8 general election can file starting Jan. 5 under a new 2021 state law.
Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 — even if seeking a different office — while all other candidates have until March 1.
Local or county candidates must file at their county election office, such as Rossell’s at the North Platte courthouse. She also serves as county election commissioner.
Candidates for federal or state offices or multicounty boards, on the other hand, must file with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office in Lincoln.
Rossell said Monday she expects some confusion at the start of the primary filing period because some of Lincoln County’s local governments haven’t finished redistricting after the 2020 census.
“We still haven’t gotten all the redistricting maps yet,” she said. “It’s a short (filing) window this time. I don’t even know if we’ll have them all on the computer by the time it opens Jan. 5.”
That may mean extra work to ensure candidates are living in the election district or ward in which they’re running, Rossell said.
Lincoln County commissioners adopted their new County Board map Dec. 20, and the North Platte City Council did likewise Dec. 21. North Platte school board ward boundaries didn’t change.
Rossell said she’ll be preparing for a second special Hershey Public Schools bond election in the past six months while she and her staff are tending to early deadlines in the regular election cycle.
Hershey patrons, who voted 436-405 in August against a $17.9 million renovation and expansion proposal, will be asked to approve much the same plan and an identical bond amount.
That election will be done entirely by mail, Rossell said, as was Hershey’s first bond vote last summer and a March 2020 vote defeating a North Platte Public Schools proposal for funding safety and security projects at some schools.
The special bond-election ballots will be mailed starting Jan. 26 to registered voters in Hershey’s school district, Rossell said.
They must be completed and in the possession of the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Feb. 15 — the same day as the May primary’s filing deadline for incumbents.
Candidates for village, Educational Service Unit and smaller public power district boards won’t appear on the ballot until the Nov. 8 election, she said.
Races for individual school boards in the county and the North Platte City Council will be on the primary ballot if more than two candidates run in a ward.