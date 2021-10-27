Candidates for county court judge move on to Ricketts for final decision

The three county judge candidates each had 10 minutes to explain why they were qualified for the position and to answer questions.

“Am I going to have the same judicial style as Judge Turnbull?” Nozicka said in response to a question from a commission member. “Honestly, I doubt it. I’m not sure anybody could replicate that.”

But Nozicka said he shares a number of traits with the various judges he has gone in front of during his legal career, including Turnbull: patience, compassion, impartiality, decisiveness and fairness.

“These are all characteristics that I possess,” Nozicka said. “I also found that it is best to be direct and honest.”

Nozicka said another asset is the knowledge he’s gained as a defense lawyer and as a Wayne County attorney at the start of his career.

“I have been exposed to a great many issues and topics that simply would not have come my way if I were simply a prosecutor or defense attorney,” Nozicka said.