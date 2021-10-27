Candidates for county court judge move on to Ricketts for final decision

Three North Platte-based lawyers each made their case Wednesday to become a Lincoln County judge.
Tanya Roberts-Connick, Patrick Heng and Michael Nozicka all went in front of a 11-member Judicial Nominating Commission Wednesday morning in the Lincoln County Courthouse. The commission advanced all three to Gov. Pete Ricketts for consideration to fill the 11th Judicial District judgeship previously held by Kent Turnbull.
In addition, the commission advanced Heng and fellow North Platte lawyer Chawnta Durham to be considered to fill a district court judge vacancy in the 11th District. The two were among six candidates who went before the commission Tuesday in McCook to fill the opening due to Judge David Urbom’s retirement.
On Wednesday, Roberts-Connick said her current position as Lincoln County chief deputy attorney is not always a popular one.
“People are not always thrilled with the decisions I make,” Roberts-Connick told commission members. “But one of my biggest drives in looking at becoming a judge is that in the decisions that I make on a daily basis, it’s always important to remember they impact real people in the real world.
“Even though it’s my job, it’s their life. Open-mindedness and compassion for people are two qualities that I hold that I think would make me an effective judge.”
The three county judge candidates each had 10 minutes to explain why they were qualified for the position and to answer questions.
“Am I going to have the same judicial style as Judge Turnbull?” Nozicka said in response to a question from a commission member. “Honestly, I doubt it. I’m not sure anybody could replicate that.”
But Nozicka said he shares a number of traits with the various judges he has gone in front of during his legal career, including Turnbull: patience, compassion, impartiality, decisiveness and fairness.
“These are all characteristics that I possess,” Nozicka said. “I also found that it is best to be direct and honest.”
Nozicka said another asset is the knowledge he’s gained as a defense lawyer and as a Wayne County attorney at the start of his career.
“I have been exposed to a great many issues and topics that simply would not have come my way if I were simply a prosecutor or defense attorney,” Nozicka said.
Heng touched on the county court’s being the people’s court — something he said he has gained an appreciation for during his career. Given that, he said, a judge should have the right temperament and also be able to “provide a (court) atmosphere that makes people feel comfortable.”
Heng added that a county court judge has opportunity to make an impact on children and young adults.
He recalled the lectures that Turnbull would give from the bench to “some young (people) in this community who were kind of borderline on heading down the wrong path.”
“I think you can make a difference,” Heng said. “You can change some kid’s life or some young adult’s life. I think that’s a reward you can have on a daily basis as a county court judge.”
The 11th Judicial District covers Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.