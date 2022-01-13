 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates for various state offices will speak at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum
0 Comments
top story

Candidates for various state offices will speak at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All but one of the announced candidates for Nebraska governor are expected to attend a Jan. 20 forum in North Platte sponsored by the Lincoln County Cattlemen.

A press release by the local group says the three announced candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat also will appear, as will the pair of announced candidates for western Nebraska’s District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.

The forum at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the gubernatorial candidates, according to the press release.

After a short break, the Unicameral and state education board candidates will speak starting at 7:30 p.m.

Moderators will ask questions of forum candidates, but spectators may submit questions to be asked, the Lincoln County Cattlemen press release said.

Announced candidates for governor who have confirmed they’ll appear include state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the lone announced Democrat, and Republicans Charles Herbster of Falls City, Michael Connely of York and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Breland Ridenour, all of Omaha.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, the other announced GOP gubernatorial candidate, was not on the press release’s list of candidates planning to attend the North Platte forum.

All hope to succeed two-term Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must retire next January due to term limits.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Brenda Fourtner, all of North Platte, will speak about the District 42 race during the event’s second half.

All three hope to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, whose second and last four-year stint expires next January.

Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, who’s seeking a second District 7 term on the state education board, and announced challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte will round out the evening’s speakers.

More by Todd von Kampen

Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history

Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.

After North Platte, the Canteen's founding visitors went on to World War II
Focus
featured

After North Platte, the Canteen's founding visitors went on to World War II

  • Todd von Kampen
  • Updated
  • 0

We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…

How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
History
top story

How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim

  • Todd von Kampen
  • 0

First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.

On this day 125 years ago, the first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets
History
featured

On this day 125 years ago, the first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets

  • Todd von Kampen
  • Updated
  • 0

We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.

First newspaper published in North Platte is long gone, but its legacy lives on
History
featured

First newspaper published in North Platte is long gone, but its legacy lives on

  • Todd von Kampen
  • Updated
  • 0

If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.

A ranch southeast of Brady acted as a pioneer 'Kwik Stop' for Oregon Trail travelers
History
top story

A ranch southeast of Brady acted as a pioneer 'Kwik Stop' for Oregon Trail travelers

  • Todd von Kampen
  • 0

Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News