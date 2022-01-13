Candidates for various state offices will speak at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum

All but one of the announced candidates for Nebraska governor are expected to attend a Jan. 20 forum in North Platte sponsored by the Lincoln County Cattlemen.
A press release by the local group says the three announced candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat also will appear, as will the pair of announced candidates for western Nebraska’s District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.
The forum at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the gubernatorial candidates, according to the press release.
After a short break, the Unicameral and state education board candidates will speak starting at 7:30 p.m.
Moderators will ask questions of forum candidates, but spectators may submit questions to be asked, the Lincoln County Cattlemen press release said.
Announced candidates for governor who have confirmed they’ll appear include state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the lone announced Democrat, and Republicans Charles Herbster of Falls City, Michael Connely of York and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Breland Ridenour, all of Omaha.
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, the other announced GOP gubernatorial candidate, was not on the press release’s list of candidates planning to attend the North Platte forum.
All hope to succeed two-term Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must retire next January due to term limits.
Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Brenda Fourtner, all of North Platte, will speak about the District 42 race during the event’s second half.
All three hope to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, whose second and last four-year stint expires next January.
Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, who’s seeking a second District 7 term on the state education board, and announced challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte will round out the evening’s speakers.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.