Candidates for various state offices will speak at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum

All but one of the announced candidates for Nebraska governor are expected to attend a Jan. 20 forum in North Platte sponsored by the Lincoln County Cattlemen.

A press release by the local group says the three announced candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat also will appear, as will the pair of announced candidates for western Nebraska’s District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.

The forum at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the gubernatorial candidates, according to the press release.

After a short break, the Unicameral and state education board candidates will speak starting at 7:30 p.m.

Moderators will ask questions of forum candidates, but spectators may submit questions to be asked, the Lincoln County Cattlemen press release said.

Announced candidates for governor who have confirmed they’ll appear include state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the lone announced Democrat, and Republicans Charles Herbster of Falls City, Michael Connely of York and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Breland Ridenour, all of Omaha.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}