Candy, fun abound in North Platte for kids Saturday and Sunday

Trick-or-treaters have abundant opportunities for goodies and fun Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Halloween Walk is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown’s Canteen District. Costumed kids and their families can enjoy games, face painting, a bounce house and treats from downtown businesses.

Dewey Street from Fourth to Sixth streets and Fifth Street from Jeffers to Dewey will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the event.

Other treat opportunities for kids Saturday include:

» The North Platte Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St., will have a Halloween party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children in costume will receive free admission.

» Platte River Cruise Night is sponsoring a trunk or treat from 2 to 4 p.m. at Modern Tire Pros, 1402 S. Jeffers St., including games, activities and candy. “The Munsters” Munster Koach and Butch Patrick will be there at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, events include:

» North Platte Baptist Church’s Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at 1521 W. Rodeo Road Ave.

» Candy Palooza, 10:30-11 a.m., at New Life Church, 601 E. Francis St. Kids can dress up in their favorite fun, non-scary costume.