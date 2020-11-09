Canteen Bar & Grille closes doors, cites 'constructive eviction' in Facebook post

The Canteen Bar & Grille has shut down its operation due to what owners called a “constructive eviction” in a Facebook post on Monday.

Tammy Lalanne, who owns the restaurant with chef Chuck Lalanne, declined to give further insight into the reason but said Saturday was the restaurant’s last day.

“I really can’t get into that end of it,” Tammy Lalanne said in a telephone interview.

A note on the front door of the business also stated that the Canteen was closed for good.

Tammy Lalanne said the Canteen had 25 to 30 employees, who were informed in a staff meeting of the decision.

Lalanne and her husband, Chuck, have owned the Canteen for nearly two decades. Chuck began his culinary career as a sous chef as a teenager and has is also known for his “Cooking with Chef Lalanne” segments that appeared on KNOP-TV over the years.

“It hurts,” Tammy Lalanne said of the closure of the business at 2102 S. Jeffers St. “We’ve been here for 17 years and it’s not how we wanted it to end, but under the circumstances, we didn’t have any choice. It’s not easy and it’s not fun. It’s just hard.”