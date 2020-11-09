Canteen Bar & Grille closes doors, cites 'constructive eviction'

The Canteen Bar & Grille has shut down its operation due to what owners called a “constructive eviction” in a Facebook post on Monday.
Tammy Lalanne, who owns the restaurant with chef Chuck Lalanne, declined to give further insight into the reason but said Saturday was the restaurant’s last day. “I really can’t get into that end of it,” Lalanne said in a telephone interview.
A note on the front door of the business also stated that the Canteen was closed for good.
Lalanne said the Canteen had 25 to 30 employees, who were informed in a staff meeting of the decision.
Lalanne and her husband, Chuck, have owned the Canteen for nearly two decades. Chuck began his culinary career as a sous chef as a teenager and has is also known for his “Cooking with Chef Lalanne” segments that appearaed on KNOP-TV over the years.
“It hurts,” Lalanne said of the closure of the business at 2102 S. Jeffers St. “We’ve been here for 17 years and it’s not how we wanted it to end, but under the circumstances, we didn’t have any choice. It’s not easy and it’s not fun. It’s just hard.”
The Facebook post states that the business will offer its supply of food and liquor to the public this week at a discounted price to downsize the inventory. Individuals can use gift cards toward purchases.
The Facebook post also invited the public to offer memories of the Canteen in a reply.
“Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” the post read. “This has been such a heartbreaking decision.”
More than 50 public replies were posted within 50 minutes after the decision was posted on the Canteen’s Facebook page.
“I just want to thank all of our loyal customers over the years,” Lalanne said. “I know we’ve created a lot of good memories for a lot of people — whether it’s been a banquet event, an anniversary dinner or a family dinner. We also have had the most wonderful staff here that you could ask for and we appreciate them so very much.”
