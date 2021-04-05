Canteen District gets ready to light up downtown North Platte Thursday night

North Platte journalist and musician George Lauby will play some solo music before Thursday’s ceremony, Talbott said.

Benches, trash receptacles and planters were deployed throughout the Canteen District last fall after the wrapup of the city’s reconstruction of six blocks of downtown’s 1916 brick streets.

New retro light poles were installed along Dewey and East Fifth in January, joining similar “pearl” poles put in along East Sixth after those three blocks were finished last summer.

Speakers have been installed on the poles and will also make their debut during Thursday night’s ceremony, Talbott said.

An overall Canteen District ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held this summer, after trees and flowers have been planted and two metal Dewey entrance arches are in place.

Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates is designing the arches, with one planned at the East Fourth-Dewey intersection.

The other will go north of East B Street, where Dewey takes a slight jog northeast after northbound U.S. Highway 83 breaks off on its “S-curve” to North Jeffers Street.

Both arches will have “Canteen District” lettering that lights up, Talbott said.