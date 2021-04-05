Canteen District gets ready to light up downtown North Platte Thursday night

With spring now here, the finishing touches of North Platte’s downtown transformation into the Canteen District are at hand.
North Platte Downtown Association members will turn on their North Dewey Street festoon lighting for the first time at an outdoor ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The last phase of the group’s “street and above” beautification project kicked off last week with the installation of two-sided electronic message boards in two locations.
One set sits near the top of the decorative light pole outside the Keith Theatre Building at 412-16 N. Dewey St. The other can be found a block north at the southeast corner of East Sixth and Dewey streets.
Drivers and pedestrians currently will see a notice and a “countdown clock” for Thursday’s lighting ceremony alternating with displays of the new red-brick-inspired “Historic Canteen District” logo.
Downtown Association President Sarah Talbott said she’ll make brief remarks before her group throws the switch on the permanent lighting display that was strung above Dewey in late February.
“It’s going to show all it can do,” including all its possible colors and effects, she said. White will be the default setting, with special colors displayed for holiday shopping seasons.
North Platte journalist and musician George Lauby will play some solo music before Thursday’s ceremony, Talbott said.
Benches, trash receptacles and planters were deployed throughout the Canteen District last fall after the wrapup of the city’s reconstruction of six blocks of downtown’s 1916 brick streets.
New retro light poles were installed along Dewey and East Fifth in January, joining similar “pearl” poles put in along East Sixth after those three blocks were finished last summer.
Speakers have been installed on the poles and will also make their debut during Thursday night’s ceremony, Talbott said.
An overall Canteen District ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held this summer, after trees and flowers have been planted and two metal Dewey entrance arches are in place.
Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates is designing the arches, with one planned at the East Fourth-Dewey intersection.
The other will go north of East B Street, where Dewey takes a slight jog northeast after northbound U.S. Highway 83 breaks off on its “S-curve” to North Jeffers Street.
Both arches will have “Canteen District” lettering that lights up, Talbott said.
Huebner’s should be planting downtown trees soon, she said, but Garden Glove likely will wait until May to fill the planters with flowers.