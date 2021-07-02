Canteen District sign debuts

Downtown North Platte’s new entrance was completed Friday morning when Steele’s Roofing & Construction installed the first of its two lighted “Historic Canteen District” arches at East Fourth and Dewey streets. It was expected to be lit for the first time Friday night, said Sarah Talbott, owner of The Flower Market and president of the North Platte Downtown Association. She said the arch’s mate should be installed in a month farther south on Dewey, just past the “S-curve” where northbound U.S. Highway 83 joins Jeffers Street. New trees will be planted in the Canteen District July 12 and 13, Talbott said, completing the area’s “street and above” beautification project following the city’s “street and below” reconstruction last summer.