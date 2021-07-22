 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car fire burns at North Platte's Harvest Christian Fellowship
0 comments

Car fire burns at North Platte's Harvest Christian Fellowship

{{featured_button_text}}
Car fire burns at North Platte's Harvest Christian Fellowship

North Platte firefighters inspect a fire-damaged jeep as bystanders look on Thursday afternoon on the entrance driveway to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S.

North Platte firefighters inspect a fire-damaged jeep as bystanders look on Thursday afternoon on the entrance driveway to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. Scorch marks can be seen on the back of the vehicle, which otherwise remained intact. Firefighters received the call about 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News