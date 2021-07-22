Car fire burns at North Platte's Harvest Christian Fellowship

North Platte firefighters inspect a fire-damaged jeep as bystanders look on Thursday afternoon on the entrance driveway to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. Scorch marks can be seen on the back of the vehicle, which otherwise remained intact. Firefighters received the call about 5:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today