Cardiologist's firing creates stir at Great Plains Health, among patients

A cardiologist’s firing has created concerns for patients and hospital administration alike.
Dr. Richard Markiewicz, formerly with Great Plains Health’s cardiology program, was fired Dec. 7, coming as a surprise to the physician, according to comments on his Facebook page. The Telegraph on Friday published letters to the editor from concerned patients, expressing dismay and fear about where to go next, as well as the hospital’s response to the situation.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, GPH’s outgoing CEO Mel McNea and incoming CEO Ivan Mitchell tried to put some of those fears to rest.
“The thing I’m worried about, and I spent some time with a patient on the phone today, is creating more drama,” McNea said. “This is strictly an employment issue. ...
“What we don’t want to convey is that there’s something wrong with the cardiology program. It’s an excellent program. If we put some doubt in the mind of our population, our community, what I’m afraid of is somebody is going to have a bad outcome because of the drama or concern or false information.”
Markiewicz alleges that the hospital fired him without cause. He said that when asked for a reason, McNea told him, “We don’t like the way you interact with staff.”
During a call with the Telegraph on Dec. 8., he also said the hospital had hired an executive coach after a dispute with a fellow physician.
While hospital officials have said they cannot comment on personnel matters, Mitchell did say the hospital provides coaching and other resources to physicians.
“When we work with physicians and staff members, we put in a lot of effort to make them successful,” he said. “With a lot of our physicians we have on staff, we’ve worked with them on providing things like coaching, opportunities, we meet with them on a regular basis to go over if there are behavioral issues or quality issues. And we fire people as a last resort.”
Markiewicz said that those who worked with him were “distraught and disgusted” by his firing.
However, McNea and Mitchell said the decision had been supported by the leadership as well as the medical staff.
“You have to have a collaborative working environment. That’s our goal as an organization,” McNea said. “And if you have somebody that’s not willing to work in a collaborative work environment, for the safety of the patient they’re not part of here.”
On Thursday night, the GPH board voted to accept the decision of the hospital leadership. Markiewicz expressed dissatisfaction with the decision on his Facebook page because he did have the opportunity to meet with the board.