Cardiologist's firing creates stir at Great Plains Health, among patients

During a call with the Telegraph on Dec. 8., he also said the hospital had hired an executive coach after a dispute with a fellow physician.

While hospital officials have said they cannot comment on personnel matters, Mitchell did say the hospital provides coaching and other resources to physicians.

“When we work with physicians and staff members, we put in a lot of effort to make them successful,” he said. “With a lot of our physicians we have on staff, we’ve worked with them on providing things like coaching, opportunities, we meet with them on a regular basis to go over if there are behavioral issues or quality issues. And we fire people as a last resort.”

Markiewicz said that those who worked with him were “distraught and disgusted” by his firing.

However, McNea and Mitchell said the decision had been supported by the leadership as well as the medical staff.

“You have to have a collaborative working environment. That’s our goal as an organization,” McNea said. “And if you have somebody that’s not willing to work in a collaborative work environment, for the safety of the patient they’re not part of here.”